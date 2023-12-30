Uncensored

THE ATLANTIC WAR ON SUBSTACK
Using Substackers themselves as infil-TRAITORS!
 • 
Frances Leader
I SEE A BLACK SWAN LANDING!
I think the nurturing of hatred against Israel is part of the agenda. Perception is being manipulated into demanding that Israel be stopped. So when…
WHY ARE OUR ENERGY BILLS SKYROCKETING?
I received a warning from my electricity supplier that the charges are rising again - this is the third time in 2023. I got steaming mad this time. BUT…
 • 
Frances Leader
114
This 5G world will usher in a fourth industrial revolution
"that can actually kill people"
Published on OUTRAGED’s Newsletter • 
MY HOLY DAZE MESSAGE
It may not be quite what you are expecting!
 • 
Frances Leader
75
LETS TALK ABOUT ZIONISTS
Gloves off.... no pussyfooting around.
 • 
Frances Leader
150
"Just Like the Nazis Did" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album about the Palestinian Holocaust.
Published on This Week with David Rovics • 
4:04
DEAN HENDERSON - HISTORIAN EXTRAORDINAIRE
talks to Regis Temblay in a video about the royal Black Nobility bloodlines, today's filthy rich robber barons and their servants the billionaire…
 • 
Frances Leader
31
THE MAKING OF A GREENHAM COMMON WAR ACTIVIST
and why it is OK to oppose NATO!
 • 
Frances Leader
96
The Comet of 562 AD and the Arthurian Wasteland
By Michael of Bernicia
 • 
Frances Leader
30
IS LIFE A SIMULATION?
Do you have a pet theory?
 • 
Frances Leader
117
THE STORY OF TRUE JUSTICE
Inspired by Celia Farber's Advent Calendar post this morning
 • 
Frances Leader
24
