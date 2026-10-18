Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

Home
Notes

July 2026

June 2026

DEMORALISATION + TRUTH DECAY
With a sobering lessons on psyops from Yuri Bezmenov and Grok
  Frances Leader
HAND-HELD MICROWAVE WEAPONS
For years, governments have doubted the stories of those suffering from AHI, commonly called Havana Syndrome. Now reports of a newly acquired weapon…
  Frances Leader
Investigative Journalist @JohnnyVedmore on Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International
You can also watch the original show Charlie Kovess's Rumble Channel
Published on Johnny Vedmore's Substack  
3:14:51
BULLIES
Last night I happened across a film on YouTube which had received acclaim when it was first shown in 2022.
  Frances Leader
"Missing Links" to Mrs. HH Articles and Podcasts
List of Resources for people who would like to find links to Mrs. Heritage History videos, articles, and websites.
Published on Mrs. Heritage History  
WHAT IS JARED KUSHNER BUYING?
Three deals. Three countries. Same pattern every time.
Published on Hopium Slayer  
© 2026 Frances Leader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture