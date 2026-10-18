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The Bloodlines Beneath the Vatican
The Black Nobility and the Ruling Class That Rome Never Lost
Published on Eric Daniel Buesing
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Oct 18
The Environmental Impact of Electromagnetic Pollution in the Loch Ness Area and Implications for Industrial Development and Net Zero…
Scroll down to the bottom for sources and additional info.
Published on Messing With Nature
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Oct 17
2:29:05
GAZA
Standing like a sentinel pointing at the hazard, decades of dejavu colliding fast and hard.
Oct 3
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Frances Leader
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July 2026
WHO WAS MATTHEW NORTH?
aka Matthew Kiewel
Jul 28
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80
29
THE LEVIATHAN
An update by the rasping Thomas P Barnett
Jul 14
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Frances Leader
61
27
21
ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME
AN INTERVIEW WITH SANTOS BONACCI
Jul 12
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Frances Leader
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60
12
June 2026
DEMORALISATION + TRUTH DECAY
With a sobering lessons on psyops from Yuri Bezmenov and Grok
Jun 30
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Frances Leader
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46
23
HAND-HELD MICROWAVE WEAPONS
For years, governments have doubted the stories of those suffering from AHI, commonly called Havana Syndrome. Now reports of a newly acquired weapon…
Jun 29
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Frances Leader
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54
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Investigative Journalist @JohnnyVedmore on Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International
You can also watch the original show Charlie Kovess's Rumble Channel
Published on Johnny Vedmore's Substack
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Jun 26
3:14:51
BULLIES
Last night I happened across a film on YouTube which had received acclaim when it was first shown in 2022.
Jun 10
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Frances Leader
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26
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"Missing Links" to Mrs. HH Articles and Podcasts
List of Resources for people who would like to find links to Mrs. Heritage History videos, articles, and websites.
Published on Mrs. Heritage History
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Jun 7
WHAT IS JARED KUSHNER BUYING?
Three deals. Three countries. Same pattern every time.
Published on Hopium Slayer
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Jun 6
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