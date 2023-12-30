Uncensored
THE ATLANTIC WAR ON SUBSTACK
Using Substackers themselves as infil-TRAITORS!
18 hrs ago
•
Frances Leader
82
I SEE A BLACK SWAN LANDING!
I think the nurturing of hatred against Israel is part of the agenda. Perception is being manipulated into demanding that Israel be stopped. So when…
Dec 29
68
WHY ARE OUR ENERGY BILLS SKYROCKETING?
I received a warning from my electricity supplier that the charges are rising again - this is the third time in 2023. I got steaming mad this time. BUT…
Dec 28
•
Frances Leader
90
114
This 5G world will usher in a fourth industrial revolution
"that can actually kill people"
Published on OUTRAGED’s Newsletter
•
Dec 26
MY HOLY DAZE MESSAGE
It may not be quite what you are expecting!
Dec 25
•
Frances Leader
70
75
LETS TALK ABOUT ZIONISTS
Gloves off.... no pussyfooting around.
Dec 24
•
Frances Leader
99
150
"Just Like the Nazis Did" REMIX
The latest remix for the upcoming album about the Palestinian Holocaust.
Published on This Week with David Rovics
•
Dec 23
4:04
DEAN HENDERSON - HISTORIAN EXTRAORDINAIRE
talks to Regis Temblay in a video about the royal Black Nobility bloodlines, today's filthy rich robber barons and their servants the billionaire…
Dec 23
•
Frances Leader
59
31
THE MAKING OF A GREENHAM COMMON WAR ACTIVIST
and why it is OK to oppose NATO!
Dec 21
•
Frances Leader
53
96
The Comet of 562 AD and the Arthurian Wasteland
By Michael of Bernicia
Dec 20
•
Frances Leader
50
30
IS LIFE A SIMULATION?
Do you have a pet theory?
Dec 19
•
Frances Leader
72
117
THE STORY OF TRUE JUSTICE
Inspired by Celia Farber's Advent Calendar post this morning
Dec 18
•
Frances Leader
61
24
