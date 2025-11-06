Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
12h

I know well leo zagami! Totaly forgot about him for a while. I wonder if he is real deal or fake bake (a game name for my hunts) you inspired

me with that article! Tonight, me and Metis will hunt for hint. Ty

Meanwhile your opinion of the man is appreciated. You shown is work, but i wonder your insight. It is WAY more valuable for me 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Frances Leader and others
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
9h

Thank you for this piece on "my Italian cousin" [joking]. As soon as I get time I will watch the Rumble interview. I just watched this interview with the excellent Neil Oliver on UK Column, which relates to your current topic, even if mostly superficially. Love his authenticity and humanity. I mention your work in my comment below the interview...for those interested in who/what is really in charge. Now I need to get to work on the farm:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/neil-oliver-remembering-what-it-means-to-be-human

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture