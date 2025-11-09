Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
2d

MORE MALINOIS WARNINGS! They really are extreme!

https://youtu.be/BtmmJdVSdgo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
3d

Thanks for this fascinating read! I love these dogs, but they are not for urban apartment living!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture