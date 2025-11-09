Everywhere we look these days we are seeing videos of Malinois dogs and their abilities. I have some experience with the four varieties of Belgian Shepherds, so I thought I ought to weigh in with an opinion.

The Belgian Shepherd (Dutch: Belgische Herder), also known as the Belgian Sheepdog (Dutch: Belgische Herdershond) or the Chien de Berger Belge, is a Belgian breed of herding dog of medium size. It is bred in four distinct varieties based on coat type and colour: the long-haired black Groenendael; the rough-haired fawn Laekenois; the short-haired fawn Malinois, and the long-haired fawn Tervuren. The American Kennel Club considers the four varieties to be separate breeds.

Let’s look at all four breeds separately. They are quite distinctive in appearance and behaviour.

THE MALINOIS

The Belgian Malinois is a highly intelligent, energetic, and hardworking dog breed originally developed near the city of Malines in Belgium, from which it derives its name. It is distinguished by its short, tight coat and athletic build, often described as more of a “sports car” compared to the heavier German Shepherd. The breed is known for its loyalty, confidence, and strong protective instincts, making it well-suited for demanding roles such as police work, military service, search and rescue, and drug or bomb detection.

Malinois dogs are medium to large in size, with males typically standing 24–26 inches tall and weighing 60–80 pounds, while females are slightly smaller at 22–24 inches and 40–60 pounds. They have a fawn coat with a black overlay and a distinctive black mask, and their short, waterproof coat requires minimal grooming—typically once a week—with more frequent brushing during seasonal shedding periods. They are generally healthy, with a lifespan of 10–14 years, though they are predisposed to certain hereditary conditions such as hip and elbow dysplasia, cataracts, and progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), which can lead to blindness.

Due to their high energy and mental stimulation needs, Belgian Malinois require at least two hours of vigorous exercise daily, along with consistent training and mental challenges such as agility, obedience, tracking, or herding. Without sufficient activity, they may develop destructive behaviours like chewing, digging, or excessive barking.

They are not recommended for novice owners and are best suited for experienced handlers who can provide a structured, active lifestyle and are involved in dog sports or professional training.

While they can form strong bonds with their families, their intense nature and high prey drive make them potentially unsuitable for homes with small children unless carefully supervised and properly trained. They are naturally alert and may be suspicious of strangers, making them effective watchdogs but requiring early and ongoing socialisation to prevent overprotectiveness. The breed has gained popularity through media appearances and real-life roles, including serving as a military dog in the operation that captured Osama bin Laden and guarding the White House grounds.

The Malinois thrives on work and problem-solving, responding best to positive reinforcement training that incorporates play, chase, and tug activities. Their intelligence and trainability make them capable of excelling in a wide range of canine sports and tasks, but they require a dedicated owner who views dog ownership as a lifestyle rather than a hobby.

THE LAEKENOIS

The Belgian Laekenois is named after the town of Laeken where it was predominantly bred. It is the rarest of the Belgian shepherd breeds, recognised by its rough, wiry coat, alert demeanour, and strong loyalty. Originally bred for herding sheep and guarding drying bleached linen in fields, the Laekenois has a long history of versatility, also serving as a messenger dog during both World Wars. This medium to large-sized dog, weighing between 25-30 kg and standing up to 66 cm at the withers, is known for its intelligence, courage, and protective nature, forming deep bonds with its family while remaining wary of strangers. The breed requires high levels of physical and mental stimulation, thriving on activities like herding, obedience, agility, and working roles such as police or security service. With a lifespan of 12-14 years, the Laekenois is generally healthy but can be prone to hip and elbow dysplasia and progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), making regular veterinary check-ups important. Early socialisation and firm, consistent leadership are essential to manage its independent and work-driven temperament, ensuring it grows into a well-adjusted companion.

THE TERVUREN

The Belgian Tervuren, often referred to as the Terv, is a medium-sized, intelligent, and energetic herding dog breed originating from the Tervuren region of Belgium. It is distinguished by its long, flowing coat and elegant, proud carriage. The breed was developed in the late 19th century for herding and guarding livestock, and it remains highly capable in these roles, excelling in activities such as herding, agility, obedience, tracking, and search-and-rescue operations.

Belgian Tervurens are known for their high intelligence, loyalty, and sensitivity, forming strong bonds with their families while being reserved or wary of strangers. They are alert, courageous, and protective, making them effective guardians, though they are not typically aggressive. Their strong work ethic and need for mental and physical stimulation mean they thrive in active homes with experienced owners who can provide consistent training and daily exercise, ideally two hours or more per day. Without sufficient engagement, they may develop destructive behaviours such as digging or chewing or fall into depression.

The breed has a medium-length, dense double coat that is typically fawn or grey with a black overlay and a black mask, requiring weekly grooming and more frequent brushing during seasonal shedding periods. They are generally healthy but can be prone to certain genetic conditions, including hip dysplasia, progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), hypothyroidism, von Willebrand disease, and gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), which necessitates careful health monitoring and preventive care.

Belgian Tervurens are best suited for homes with older children or no children, as they may attempt to herd small children due to their herding instincts. They can get along with other pets if properly socialised but may be wary of unfamiliar dogs. While they are affectionate with family members and may enjoy cuddling, they require a calm, experienced handler who can meet their high energy and training needs. The breed gained public recognition in the UK through the character Wellard in the long-running soap opera EastEnders, played by three female Tervurens over 14 years.

THE GROENENDAEL

The Groenendael is characterised by its long, solid black coat and large erect ears. It was developed in the late 19th century, specifically around 1893, by breeder Nicolas Rose, who named the breed after his estate, Château de Groenendael, located south of Brussels. The breed was officially recognised as a distinct variety following the division of the generic ‘Belgian Sheepdogs’ in 1959.

Groenendaels are medium-sized, well-muscled, and elegant dogs with a harmonious build, combining strength and agility. They are known for their intelligence, alertness, and strong guarding instincts, making them excellent working dogs. Historically, they were used for herding and guarding, and later played significant roles in both World Wars as messengers, sentries, and Red Cross dogs. Today, they continue to serve in police work, search and rescue, and as guide and service dogs.

These dogs are highly active and require substantial daily exercise, ideally two hours or more, along with consistent mental stimulation and training to prevent boredom and destructive behaviours They thrive in homes with active families and secure, spacious yards, preferably in semi-rural areas, and are not suited to apartment living. Their temperament is devoted and affectionate toward family members, though they may be reserved or wary of strangers and require early socialisation to manage herding instincts and ensure good behaviour around children and other pets.

The Groenendael’s coat is long, straight, and black, with some small white markings on the chest, toes, chin, or muzzle. Weekly grooming is essential to maintain coat health and prevent matting. While generally healthy, they are prone to certain genetic conditions such as hip and elbow dysplasia, progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), hypothyroidism, and epilepsy. They also exhibit sensitivity to anaesthesia and vaccines due to a low fat-to-body ratio.

Due to their high energy, intelligence, and need for consistent training and leadership, Groenendaels are considered best suited for experienced dog owners who can provide a structured, engaging lifestyle. They are not recommended for first-time owners and require a dedicated, firm, and affectionate handler to thrive.

MY OPINION OF THE BELGIAN SHEPHERDS

In 1999 and 2000 I was fortunate enough to work as a Dog Warden for my local council and, during that period of my life, I became familiar with many popular breeds of dog.

The Belgian Shepherds are not very common among the general public because they are usually very expensive to buy and are not really suitable as house pets. All four breeds are highly active, energetic dogs who require a job to do 24/7. They decline into depression or destructiveness otherwise.

The Police and Military do tend to buy whole litters outright, pushing the price up very high, beyond the usual budget. They also make a point of training the dogs to attack, giving us the impression that these dogs are violent. They are not - but they can easily be trained that way. The Belgians are highly protective of their principal handler and family members. They will include other dogs, cats and chickens as members of their family if you teach them properly. They guard your home against intruders by instinct.

The first Belgian Shepherd I met was a proud male Groenendael called Shadow. I was very fortunate to adopt one of his sons who turned out to be a carbon copy of his father. These dogs are fearless, fast and determined. They will jump extremely high and they learn new skills very quickly. They love to play fight, so it is important to provide them with companion dogs or friends with whom they can spar and hone their skills.

They love to copy their handler, so you can play excellent games with them such as running, crawling and jumping in sequence. Hide and seek is especially exciting for them. Don’t worry - they will ALWAYS find you! A favourite game on rainy days is to hide one of their toys somewhere in your home and then ask them to find it. You can even train them to tidy up their toys at the end of the day by providing a designated box or basket. Show them what you want and they will do it. Do not use treats to praise your dog. Use affection.

I trained my dog, Rasta, to walk on the heel without a leash before he was six months old. I found it best to do all road training at night to limit distractions and over-stimulation from passers-by and traffic. Stopping, sitting and waiting at kerbs was essential life-saving training. Rasta seldom barked, but when he did, he would hurt your ears (and his own)! He preferred to low growl and rumble if he was suspicious or grin and pant if he was happy. He made small yappy noises if he was excited about something. He would whine but only if in pain or distress.

The only real difficulty I discovered was Rasta tended to suffer from separation anxiety if I was not with him. He would howl so pitifully that the neighbours would complain. I remember one night, when he was very young, walking home after a party and hearing this tragic howl from a street away! I solved the problem in several ways.

I took Rasta with me as much as possible.

I left him with friends if I was going to be absent for more than a few hours. I provided him with a cat companion and, later, a buddy dog to play with. I left a radio on in the home, playing calm music.

My son and lodgers all played rough games with Rasta in the garden and it was remarkable that none of them were ever bitten. Local children also visited to play with him. He was very popular. One of my male friends called for him to go on pub crawls because Rasta would attract attention from a lot of girls! Rasta loved that and was always keen to go out with that friend. He would return stinking of beer and cigarettes but exhausted and happy. A quick swim in the sea would eliminate the pub pong!

One of my friends was the landlady of a public house and she bought two Belgian Terveren pups from the same litter. These dogs were much less active than my Groenendael. They also grew to be a lot heavier than he was too. They grew extremely thick coats which required intense regular grooming. They were both cuddly dogs and my friend was always buried beneath them if she sat down in her lounge! I never saw them fight or even play much. To be honest, I found them dull-witted and suspected that they were depressed due to being shut away during the long pub opening hours. Interestingly they both died young.

The Malinois I have seen were all service dogs who had been trained for a multitude of army or police purposes. They require a lot of training. This guy knows what I mean! They are really NOT suitable to be a pet.

On the other hand:

So now you know what to expect from the four distinct breeds of Belgian Shepherd Dogs. Have you any experience of them? If so, please comment!

