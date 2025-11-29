In previous articles I have pointed to Kazakhstan as the future crown jewel in the holdings of the globalist predator class. Why else would a whole country be so unknown?

Kazakhstan is the ninth largest country, by area, in the world. It shares a 4750 mile long border with Russia and a 1100 mile long border with China. While it has very large oil and precious metal reserves, most importantly, for the current and future of nuclear power, it has the world’s largest uranium reserves. In 2020 Kazakhstan produced the largest share of uranium from mines, 41% of the world’s supply (almost 20,000 tons!). Historically it was the Silk Road’s link between China and Europe, and today plays a major role in China’s Belt and Road initiative. Thus from a geopolitical standpoint it is a critical place.

In January of 2022 political eruptions caused me to document the striking difference between the Ukrainian situation and the attempted revolution in Kazakhstan.

Over the intervening years I have kept an eye on developments and pointed out the way in which this remote and unexploited region fits comfortably with the totalitarian plans of the Venetian Conspiracy.

Geographically it is stunning with a temperature range of minus forty centigrade to forty degrees above freezing. The wild and variable landscapes have to be seen to be believed and the present population is incredibly low.

Take your time to be amazed by this gorgeous video:

ONWARDS!

xx

