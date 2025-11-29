THE FUTURE OF KAZAKHSTAN
Astana, the glittering capital, has a dedicated financial district in which the official language is ENGLISH, suggesting preparation for the global power of the old City of London to relocate there.
In previous articles I have pointed to Kazakhstan as the future crown jewel in the holdings of the globalist predator class. Why else would a whole country be so unknown?
Kazakhstan is the ninth largest country, by area, in the world. It shares a 4750 mile long border with Russia and a 1100 mile long border with China. While it has very large oil and precious metal reserves, most importantly, for the current and future of nuclear power, it has the world’s largest uranium reserves. In 2020 Kazakhstan produced the largest share of uranium from mines, 41% of the world’s supply (almost 20,000 tons!). Historically it was the Silk Road’s link between China and Europe, and today plays a major role in China’s Belt and Road initiative. Thus from a geopolitical standpoint it is a critical place.
In January of 2022 political eruptions caused me to document the striking difference between the Ukrainian situation and the attempted revolution in Kazakhstan.
Over the intervening years I have kept an eye on developments and pointed out the way in which this remote and unexploited region fits comfortably with the totalitarian plans of the Venetian Conspiracy.
Geographically it is stunning with a temperature range of minus forty centigrade to forty degrees above freezing. The wild and variable landscapes have to be seen to be believed and the present population is incredibly low.
Find my previous articles in this series:
And the potential future implicated by another tale unfolding in the West -
Kazakh music is a rich and diverse tradition rooted in the nomadic heritage of the Kazakh people, deeply intertwined with storytelling, oral history, and improvisational poetry. Central to this tradition are the dombra, a two-stringed lute, and the kobyz, a bowed string instrument made from wood and animal skin with horsehair strings, often associated with shamanistic practice. The dombra is particularly significant, symbolizing the cultural identity of the Kazakhs, and its traditional art form, the Dombra Kuy, was recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014. The music often features solo instrumental pieces known as "kuy," which are accompanied by narratives or stories, and vocal music, including epic singing, love songs, and the unique form of public poetic dialogue called "aitys".
Traditional Kazakh music has evolved through centuries of cultural exchange, sharing similarities with Mongolian and Central Asian musical styles. The 19th-century composer Kurmanghazy Sagyrbayuly is celebrated as a foundational figure, and his legacy lives on through institutions like the Kazakh State Kurmangazy Orchestra of Folk Instruments. The influence of Russian and Soviet-era institutions introduced Western classical music to Kazakhstan, leading to the establishment of conservatories, opera houses, and symphony orchestras, such as the Kazakh State Philharmonic and the Abai State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet. This period also saw the adaptation of traditional instruments for use in European-style ensembles, shaping a unique blend of national and classical forms.
In the modern era, Kazakhstan’s music scene continues to flourish, embracing both tradition and innovation. Contemporary genres like Q-Pop (Qazaq-Pop), inspired by K-Pop but incorporating Kazakh language and themes, and Kazakh R&B have emerged as expressions of national pride and youth identity. Young musicians are revitalizing traditional music by blending ancient instruments like the dombra and kobyz with modern styles such as rock, pop, jazz, fusion, techno, and indie music. This dynamic evolution has been supported by major cultural events like the "Asia Dauysy" festival (originally launched in 1990) and its successor, "A Star of Asia," held annually at the Medeo venue since 2017. Additionally, initiatives like the "Zhas Kanat" competition and the "Oyu Live" music series help nurture new talent and promote cultural continuity.
Despite state oversight, contemporary Kazakh musicians use their platforms to express social commentary and cultural identity, balancing artistic freedom with national narratives. The music scene is thus a living testament to Kazakhstan’s historical depth and its ongoing journey of modernization and globalization, where ancient melodies coexist with cutting-edge sounds.
TURAN (ethnic folk music ensemble) CONCERT / KAZAKHSTAN, ASTANA / 2019
https://youtu.be/kE0Vg5rNXBk