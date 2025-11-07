The earliest potential record of a tie actually dates back to 1550 BC Egypt. Archaeologists have found evidence of tiet or tyet (pronounced “teet”), also known as the Knot of Isis, around the necks of mummies. The Egyptians believed knots held and released magic, and so they were frequently used as amulets.

The next archaeological discovery that prominently featured men with cloth around the neck was the Terracotta Army, which was buried alongside Chinese Emperor Qin Shi Huang around 210 BC. The series of more than 8,000 statues shows different arrangements of neckcloth, seemingly symbolizing soldiers’ ranks.

The necktie was first introduced to European men’s fashion in the 17th century, during the bloody and violent Thirty Years’ War (1618–1648). Croatian mercenaries wore knotted neckerchiefs as part of their uniform. These mercenaries famously wore long cloaks, fur hats and, most notably, scarves tied at the neck.

This style was noticed by French King Louis XIV, who began wearing it himself around 1646, at the age of seven, and named it “La Cravate” after the Croatians. The king’s adoption of the neckwear made it a mandatory accessory at royal gatherings, sparking its rapid spread across Europe as a fashion staple which has never declined, merely evolved. According to some -

The tie is a symbol of dignity, decorum, elegance, and respect - both given and received. Additionally, as a gentleman’s most prominent fashion accessory, ties provide a highly accessible opportunity for self expression. ~ https://bowties.com/blogs/the-gentlemans-guide/history-of-the-tie

So, since 1646, on the whim of a royal child, this oddity has been a part of male fashion.

I remember having to wear a necktie with my school uniform and being very confused by this blatant symbol of slavery somehow being associated with masculinity and authority.

SYMBOL OF SLAVERY?

Well yeah. Can’t you see it?

It is a slip knot around the neck. Reminiscent of a hangman’s noose. In a fight it can be used to throttle you. Only a slave would provide the means to kill him conveniently placed centre front where it can be grabbed and tightened in one fatal move.

Businessmen and aristocracy always wear these things. It looks as if they are enslaved to a system which chokes the masculinity out of them. It is not sexy. Sorry guys.

379 years of wearing this symbol of slavery!

I wish to protest. You should too.

So what do I consider attractive fashion for a man?

Obviously, it very much depends on where the man is, what he is doing and who he wants to attract (if anyone!). Personally I like to see men comfortable in their own skin and wearing natural materials which protect, don’t chafe, scratch or inhibit movement.

Maybe history can give us some clues!

During the paleolithic (old stone age), and neolithic (new stone age) periods humans used animal skins, furs, and plant materials like leaves and grasses to create rudimentary clothing for protection and warmth. With the advent of agriculture, people began to cultivate plant fibres, such as flax, hemp and cotton which were woven to form fabric.

But it turns out, based on recently published discoveries by a team of researchers from the University of Tübingen, the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment, and Leiden University, that Stone Agers were dressing themselves as early as 300,000 years ago - over one hundred millennia earlier than previously thought.

“This is suggested by cut marks on the metatarsal and phalanx of a cave bear discovered at the Lower Paleolithic site of Schöningen in Lower Saxony, Germany,” says the University of Tübingen’s site. The location of such marks indicate that the bear was not simply butchered but carefully skinned.

A cave bear’s winter coat “consists of both long outer hairs that form an airy protective layer and short, dense hairs that provide particularly good insulation” making it a fine winter coat for a prehistoric human being as well. Such a use of bear skins “is likely a key adaptation of early humans to the climate in the north,” where winters would be difficult indeed without warm clothing.

Warmer climes, such as Mesopotamia, permitted much lighter clothing:

3,000 years ago in China, early trousers!

Greek styles:

Roman fashion for men:

If you listen to this video you hear how significant war has been in shaping men’s fashion.

That is enough history. So what is men’s fashion this year?

Will you ditch the suit and tie for these ideas? It looks as if some designers are recalling the earliest tough man motivations for men’s clothing! Notice that the models are wearing their hair long again but they are very skinny and un-muscled! However, ongoing wars have revitalised military themes and the suit never dies (sadly).

—0—

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.