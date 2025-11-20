I have been listening to and reading a number of Substackers worrying about Digital ID and advocating that we refuse to take part in it.

IT OCCURS TO ME THAT:

As of today, Thursday, November 20, 2025, the current population of the United Kingdom is 70,250,239.

Overall, 23.6 million people claimed some combination of DWP benefits in May 2024, including 13.1 million of State Pension age.

As of August 2024, there were 4.8 million people claiming either Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

As of October 2025, approximately 1.70 million people were claiming unemployment benefits in the United Kingdom.

Therefore at least a third of the adult population of UK is surviving on government benefits.

1) Won’t they automatically get a One Login account via their current vulnerability and dependency?

2) When will they get the chance to say NO as many advocate?

3) What will those people live on if they refuse One Login?

Iain Davis and I had a heated debate about this on a Doc Malik post yesterday because, given the number of vulnerable benefit claimants we have in the UK, I am deeply concerned that people are being terrorised by all the writers and podcasters who are advocating for us to “drop out” of the system which we paid into all our lives.

Which leads me to my final question:

4) Will the financially dependent be blamed when the One Login digital ID becomes mandatory?

WHAT IS FUNCTION CREEP?

Human Rights Advocates are very concerned that a Digital ID system will be benign at first but could develop into much larger ‘beast’.

I listened to this yesterday and recommend that interested readers should take the time to hear this through because the participants (especially in the 2nd half) thoroughly express their broadest concerns:

I would like to acknowledge

and

and others for covering the serious issues and risks which require our consideration.

I invite my readers to comment!

