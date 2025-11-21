Opium has been known and used for more than 7,000 years. No one knows exactly when opium was discovered. Early evidence of its consumption was found in a Neolithic burial site near Barcelona, where it appears it was used for its narcotic and analgesic effects. The ancient Greeks, who held the opium poppy sacred, claimed it was Demeter who discovered it, with figurines of Poppy goddesses found in Gazi, Crete. ~ https://www.historytoday.com/reviews/history-opium

The use of opium spans from the prehistoric to modern recreational use.

Various Arab scholars contributed to developments in anaesthesia, analgesia, pharmacology and surgery. In Baghdad, opium was being used in pills and as an ointment to treat diseases, including leprosy. The Basra physician al-Kindi drew up a valuable list of the correct amount of medicinal opium to administer, while the better-known al-Razi was possibly the first physician to use opium as a general anaesthetic.

When the plague had killed millions of people in Europe opium was introduced as a method to protect and treat wealthy patients. Meanwhile, recreational use of the drug was taken up enthusiastically by the citizens of the Persian Empire during the late medieval period.

Rulers of the Mughal Empire formed opium habits by eating it; Emperor Jahangir was so inebriated on the drug and wine it left him incapable of ruling. His wife had to fill his role. In Turkey, its use was so widespread, it was said: ‘There is no Turk who would not buy opium with his last penny.’

In 1676, physician Thomas Sydenham made perhaps the biggest impact on English society by publishing his recipe for laudanum and later sharing his discovery worldwide. Opium, through healing manuals, apothecary shops, and increasingly through laudanum, found a place in almost every home. It was so well-liked that it was used for ailments until after the Second World War.

The side-effects of laudanum were expanded upon by surgeon George Young, who wrote in 1753: ‘Everybody knows a large dose of laudanum will kill, so need not be cautioned on that head; but there are few who consider it a slow poison, though it certainly is.’ Its addictive qualities were noticed particularly in women, who, according to French doctor J. Hector St John de Crèvecœur, were ‘taking a dose of opium every morning, and so deep-rooted is it that they would be at a loss how to live without this indulgence’.

Clearly, trade in opium had massive potential for entrepreneurs, none more so than the Sassoon family.

The Sassoon family is a prominent Baghdadi Jewish dynasty known for their immense wealth and influence in finance, banking, capital markets, oil and gas exploration, philanthropy, and Judaism, earning them the nickname “the Rothschilds of the East” due to their global reach and economic power. Their origins trace back to Aleppo, Syria, with the family patriarch Sassoon ben Salih serving as chief treasurer to the Ottoman pasha of Baghdad and president of the Babylonian Jewish community.

The family’s migration began in the early 19th century when David Sassoon, son of Sassoon ben Salih, fled Baghdad in 1829 due to political conflict and rising antisemitism under the corrupt governor Dawud Pasha, who had overthrown his father in 1821. After brief stays in Basra and Bushire, Iran, David Sassoon settled in British-controlled Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1832, where he founded David Sassoon & Sons, a trading firm that grew into a major global enterprise.

The family’s business success was built on key trades including cotton, textiles, opium, tea, and other commodities, with the opium trade being particularly lucrative during the 19th century, contributing significantly to British income in India. To facilitate the rapid transport of opium, the company operated its own fleet of fast ships known as “opium clippers”.

The First Opium War (1839–1842) opened new markets in China, prompting Elias Sassoon to establish E.D. Sassoon & Co. in China in 1842, while other sons like Albert Abdullah, Reuben, and Arthur moved to Britain, where they acquired grand estates and became integrated into British society. David Sassoon’s business strategy included deploying his many sons to key financial centres to manage branches, a strategy similar to that of Mayer Amschel Rothschild.

The firm expanded its operations across India, China, Japan, and the Persian Gulf, establishing branches in Calcutta, Shanghai, Canton, Hong Kong, Yokohama, and Nagasaki. The company became a dominant force in the region, with its influence extending into banking, real estate, and shipping.

The family’s wealth and influence extended to philanthropy, with David Sassoon funding the construction of synagogues, schools, hospitals, and civic architecture in Bombay and beyond.

His son, Albert David Sassoon, was knighted in 1872 and made a baronet in 1880, becoming a key figure in the circle of the Prince of Wales.

The Sassoon family’s global reach was further solidified through strategic marriages, including Sir Edward Sassoon’s union with Aline Caroline de Rothschild, which strengthened ties with the Rothschild family. The family’s legacy is also evident in their cultural patronage and collecting, particularly of Judaica.

David Solomon Sassoon, a noted bibliophile, amassed a significant collection of Hebrew manuscripts and religious artifacts, including the Codex Sassoon, a millennium-old Hebrew Bible sold in 2023 for $38.1 million to the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.

The family’s influence extended to British politics and public life, with Philip Sassoon serving as a Member of Parliament and his sister Sybil marrying a marquess. Despite their prominence, the family faced social barriers due to their Jewish identity, as evidenced by remarks from contemporaries suggesting they were accepted for their wealth but not fully embraced as part of the British ruling class.

The family’s presence in England included the ownership of Trent Park from 1909 to 1939, initially acquired by Sir Edward Sassoon and later passed to his son Sir Philip Sassoon.

The Sassoon family’s global business network, one of the world’s first multinational corporations, spanned Asia, Europe, and North America, with businesses such as Sassoon & Co. and J. Sassoon Financial Group LLC continuing to operate today.

