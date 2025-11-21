Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

"Behind every great fortune there is a crime." — Honore de Balzac

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
5h

I'd bet they were Rothchild relatives who intermarried with the Rothies as opposed to marrying into the Rothies. Wouldn't surprise me that's how they actually got started because the Rothies were already very powerful by the 1800s. Just a guess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frances Leader
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture