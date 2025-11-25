Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
1d

Hmmm... well, as we all know, there are two sides to every story and "the grass is always greener on the other side." We are in an age now where we are becoming so used to tyranny we don't even see it anymore. This gentleman seems to love his enslavement and not even realize it. Just because someone in China feigns "not knowing what a social credit score is", doesn't mean they don't exist. It's a difference of terminology to me.

As I've said recently, there could be some benefits to digital IDs, etc. But governments will ultimately abuse these and begin tacking on more and more stipulations, while tying our IDs to money, "health" care, etc.

Another thing to think about... (and I'm not dissing China... just thinking a bit outside the box), could China be holding off on some of the worst parts of the "social credit score" until the entire world implements something like what they have? We mustn't forget that we have been told that "China is the model" by Klaus Schwab and others of his ilk.

I'm still of the belief we don't need any of this crap. How is it we survived this long without needing to show our papers (digital or otherwise) to do most things in society? If we allow this to continue, I foresee a day when we will be required to scan a QR code to use the bathroom before our "sample" is whisked off and tested for whatever new disease of the day is so we can be locked in that bathroom until the Gestapo shows up to give us our "vaccine." I know... sounds crazy right? But so did locking people up, masking them, distancing them, testing them, herding them to tables in a restaurant, allowing people in a store one at a time, etc. just 5 years ago.

I'm not ready to jump on the "China's way is awesome" bandwagon. ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Frances Leader and others
FGP's avatar
FGP
1d

Opinions from someone who likes living in China should probably not be considered unbiased, even if it's from a Western person. Additionally, just because the systems in the West are becoming more similar to China's doesn't make things less draconian overall.

There's is definitely an agenda to make the West align more with Asian systems of deeper control. The propaganda comes from both sides, as the control agendas are global and mutual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture