WHAT IS IT LIKE LIVING IN CHINA?
Jerry Grey has been living there for 20 years - here are a few of his videos
LET’S BUST SOME MYTHS ABOUT CHINA!
Social Credit Scores, Censorship and Protests.
If you need more information please follow or subscribe towhere you will find him highly communicative and willing to help.
In this video we hear about Jerry’s life and how he wound up in China!
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
Hmmm... well, as we all know, there are two sides to every story and "the grass is always greener on the other side." We are in an age now where we are becoming so used to tyranny we don't even see it anymore. This gentleman seems to love his enslavement and not even realize it. Just because someone in China feigns "not knowing what a social credit score is", doesn't mean they don't exist. It's a difference of terminology to me.
As I've said recently, there could be some benefits to digital IDs, etc. But governments will ultimately abuse these and begin tacking on more and more stipulations, while tying our IDs to money, "health" care, etc.
Another thing to think about... (and I'm not dissing China... just thinking a bit outside the box), could China be holding off on some of the worst parts of the "social credit score" until the entire world implements something like what they have? We mustn't forget that we have been told that "China is the model" by Klaus Schwab and others of his ilk.
I'm still of the belief we don't need any of this crap. How is it we survived this long without needing to show our papers (digital or otherwise) to do most things in society? If we allow this to continue, I foresee a day when we will be required to scan a QR code to use the bathroom before our "sample" is whisked off and tested for whatever new disease of the day is so we can be locked in that bathroom until the Gestapo shows up to give us our "vaccine." I know... sounds crazy right? But so did locking people up, masking them, distancing them, testing them, herding them to tables in a restaurant, allowing people in a store one at a time, etc. just 5 years ago.
I'm not ready to jump on the "China's way is awesome" bandwagon. ;-)
Opinions from someone who likes living in China should probably not be considered unbiased, even if it's from a Western person. Additionally, just because the systems in the West are becoming more similar to China's doesn't make things less draconian overall.
There's is definitely an agenda to make the West align more with Asian systems of deeper control. The propaganda comes from both sides, as the control agendas are global and mutual.