This is the Venus of Willendorf. Lovely isn’t she?

She and I have a lot in common. We both have asymmetric breasts, a very tiny mouth, a convex rather than concave abdomen, bad taste in hats and knobbly knees.

The Venus of Willendorf, also known as the Willendorf Goddess, is a prehistoric figurine carved from oolitic limestone, estimated to have been created between 30,000 and 25,000 years ago. It was discovered on August 7, 1908, near the Austrian village of Willendorf during excavations led by archaeologist Josef Szombathy. Standing at 11.1 centimetres tall, the figurine depicts a woman with exaggerated features—large breasts, a prominent belly, thick thighs, and no visible face or feet—suggesting a strong association with fertility, motherhood, or a divine feminine figure. The statue is tinted with red ochre, a pigment historically linked to menstruation and birth, reinforcing its potential religious or ritual significance. It is believed to represent a fertility goddess or a symbol of the Earth Mother, possibly used as a talisman or religious icon in Paleolithic society. The figurine is now housed in the Natural History Museum in Vienna, where it remains one of the most iconic and studied examples of prehistoric art. Its enduring legacy extends beyond archaeology, as it has become a powerful symbol for feminist movements, the celebration of diverse female forms, and the recognition of ancient spiritual traditions. ~ According to Brave AI

I suppose that it was quite common for ladies to achieve this shape after a number of births, back in the days of cave-dwelling. I imagine that men were quite attracted to such voluptuousness. It may have been normal for mature females in their clans to look like this.

So why do archaeologists always assume that everything they find must have been a religious icon?

This hand-sized figurine could have been a fine example of early pornography for all we know. Or even a prehistoric photo of someone’s mum.

It may have been carved by a woman as a present for her husband. She might have thought that it carried some of her essence to keep him safe when he went on hunting trips.

It could have been a baby’s teething toy which might explain the missing feet.

Apparently, the Venus of Willendorf is part of a broader category of prehistoric female figurines, dating primarily to the Upper Paleolithic period (circa 40,000–10,000 BCE). These figurines, found across Europe and parts of Asia, share similar characteristics, exaggerated breasts, hips, and thighs with minimal facial detail and no feet.

Here are a few examples:

Venus of Dolní Věstonice (Czech Republic, ~29,000–25,000 BCE): One of the oldest known ceramic figurines, made from clay and bone ash.

Venus of Lespugue (France, ~25,000 BCE): Carved from ivory, it features intricate details and pronounced anatomical exaggeration.

Venus of Gagarino and Kostenki (Russia): Made from mammoth ivory, these figurines show stylistic similarities to Willendorf, indicating cultural connections across regions.

Venus of Hohle Fels (Germany, ~35,000 BCE): One of the oldest, associated with the Aurignacian culture.

Venus of Galgenberg (Austria, ~30,000 BCE): Also displayed in Vienna, it shares stylistic traits with Willendorf and is sometimes called “Fanny.”

These figurines are believed to symbolise fertility, motherhood, or a mother goddess, though interpretations vary. They were crafted from materials like limestone, ivory, clay, and steatite, and their widespread distribution from France to Siberia suggests migrations or shared symbolic traditions among early human groups.

I searched for figurines of men.

Paleolithic figurines of males or male-like figures do exist, though they are far less common than female figurines.

The most notable example is the Lion-man of Hohlenstein-Stadel (Germany, ~40,000 years old), a 31 cm tall figurine carved from mammoth ivory. It depicts a human body with a lion’s head, making it one of the oldest known therianthropic (part-human, part-animal) sculptures. This suggests symbolic or spiritual beliefs, possibly linked to shamanism or mythological storytelling.

Other examples include:

A bird-man figure in the Lascaux Cave (France), depicted in a scene with a bison, possibly representing a myth or ritual.

A male figure with a bird head in the Hohle Fels cave, similar in style and cultural context to the Lion-man.

Unlike the numerous and widely distributed Venus figurines, male representations are rare and often hybrid or symbolic, indicating different cultural or ritual roles. Their scarcity suggests that fertility or motherhood may have been more prominently celebrated in figurative art, while male figures may have served more narrative or spiritual functions.

I found this research fascinating. Not least because it shows that a woman’s body does not have to be svelte like a cat walk model. If you know of more early examples of human figurines please let me know in the comments.

