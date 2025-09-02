Palantir is conspiring to own all our data.

It is the largest heist in history.

Did you happen to notice that the British NHS was mentioned twice during that 23 minute video?

More on that later…..

When I was young I worked as a PA/Secretary for many years and for a wide variety of British businesses, including my own.

Ford of Dagenham was my first employer. I was 16 when I enrolled with them. I was still at school studying languages, shorthand, typing and office administration. My contract with Ford Motor Company was to provide emergency cover for their secretarial staff during holidays, maternal leave and sickness. It was a very well paid job which gave me a lot of experience in a wide variety of roles within the company.

The reference that I gained from working part-time for the Ford Motor Company during two years catapulted me into FTSE 100 companies as soon as I finished my education. It also guaranteed my financial independence.

Something struck me from the very beginning of my working life and that was the astonishing lack of connectedness between the various filing systems used by businesses and authorities.

This annoying factor caused everyone headaches. The tax system seemingly had no access to information stored in the social security system. The health authority had no access to doctors records. The electoral register was fraught with inaccuracies and the local councils struggled to discover who owned which property and who lived in those properties. When we applied for a bank account, licence or a passport we were required to provide evidence of our identity and in some cases, get it confirmed by a “person of standing” within the community. The police had no idea who we were until we did something wrong!

It was so inefficient, full of loop holes, easily frauded and very annoying to live within because everywhere you went required you to fill in forms giving the same information over and over again. Form filling became a service I performed for my less literate or more impatient friends.

Fast forward 60 years and finally someone is setting out to standardise, centralise and amalgamate everyone’s data in one powerful global filing system.

But this unnerves us.

We fear “Big Brother” knowing everything about us because (among many issues) we can see that lying on a CV becomes impossible. In fact, CVs will become a thing of the past as future employers simply consult Google to access our educational and career information, probably our health and criminal records too.

The authorities have cameras with facial recognition linked to an international database that keeps track of us every step of our lives. They know who we are, where we live, work, bank and play. They pay close attention to our health or the lack of it.

According to the United Nations Agenda 21 of 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, nobody will be left behind which we know actually means that nobody escapes the totalitarian regime being built around humanity. A more recent 2015 sub-section of Agenda 21 is Agenda 2030 which sets out to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030…. only 5 years away as I write.

This full panopticon existence feels oppressive because -

IT IS.

The inevitable result is people begin to self-police. This is something that was previously achieved by strict religious control on culture and a tendency to shame each other socially. Nowadays people adhere to such a wide variety of philosophies and beliefs that cultural norms and morals are loosening, even fading away.

The first time I understood the significance of a panopticon was when I came across a style of incarceration employed for criminals. I recognised the Latin construction of the word and translated it to mean -

ALL SEEING EYE.

I wrote about its origins and development here:

A very sobering development, don’t you think?

I concede that we need better services but do they have to also be so restrictive?

Do we have to feel as if we are in a prison?

Guilty until proven innocent by the All Seeing Eye?

These are questions that lurk in my mind and yours, no doubt.

Studying the pyramid of power to ascertain who is really ruling this world (and therefore calling all the shots) is a hobby of mine and I have dedicated a great deal of my writing to exploring that topic.

I have given a number of interviews in which I explained what I had discovered.

has produced an impressive website full of his investigations and we happened to alight upon the same young woman influencing the British NHS during 2020. This woman turned out to be friends with Jeffrey Epstein who provided her with his private jet for her journeys between her home in Rome and meetings with Matt Hancock who was the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at that time.

I was curious and set about trawling Italian society press for more information about this ex-model Nicole Junkermann. I found out that she was married to Ferdinando Brachetti, the first in line to a wealthy Italian oil industry dynasty. She seemed to be a gofer for her husband, concealing his interest in controlling the British NHS database among other eye-watering lists of investments. This dynasty operates via a company ostensibly founded by Nicole Junkermann called NJF Holdings.

It turned out that Epstein heavily funded an organisation which taught Technobrats how to become billionaires!

How was Epstein connected to Rome’s aristocracy?

Is it true that the Technobrats are Gaia worshippers and disciples of Barbara Marx Hubbard?

I discovered that every oddball individual who had made my skin crawl over the recent decade was part of the group who had developed into Game B players!

There was Yuval Harari, Jordan Peterson, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bret and Eric Weinstein, Ray Kurzweil and Curtis Yarvin!

The world of tomorrow has already been extensively mapped out. For more than half a century, those in power have been designing the Globalist megacity utopia where humanity becomes inextricably entangled with Artificial Intelligence, nanotechnology and various implantables. ~ Johnny Vedmore in his amazing article the Third Culture.

I think we can easily see how Palantir boss Peter Thiel and his Technobrat buddies might be performing a political coup!

