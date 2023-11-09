A great campaigner on Substack, a certain chap who likes to be known as Awkward Git, posed a very important question this morning:

The piece concluded with this question: “So they changed the law to allow the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to be legal. Why would they do that?”

I decided to respond as follows:

At that time, Matt Hancock was 'advised' by Nicole Junkermann, a very attractive German born, young lady who happened to be married into a prominent Black Nobility family with a plush address in Rome. Her actual title is Countess Brachetti Peretti. A brief, sanitised version of her biography can be found here.

She was very chummy with Jeffrey Epstein and often travelled on his Lolita Express. Her daughter, Mila, was christened in December of 2017 by the Pope in the Vatican which first alerted me, via the Italian press, to her Black Nobility connections. I notice that all references to the high society event have disappeared from the internet.

Johnnie Vedmore and I both investigated, quite separately, and we wrote about this very private young woman on Twitter, mid 2020. Within a few days, we were both sent 'cease and desist' notices by a high-flying lawyer. These notices arrived in our Twitter private messages but, curiously, the only thing they seemed to be concerned about was the use of certain photographs. Or so it appeared.....

Johnnie was unimpressed and went on to produce his third and final investigation with polite comments, but he left out the deeply disturbing Black Nobility hidden hands that I had drawn attention to with my own research.

Johnnie wrote:

Since my initial article which pointed out Nicole Junkermann’s connection with Epstein and Israeli Intelligence, the [UK] Healthtech Advisory Board has not met again. But the NHS’s relationship with Owkin and the promise of sharing in NHS private user data has not gone away. Owkin states that they use machine learning for medical research, but this comes with the risk of a private company, funded by private equity giants, potentially able to access the data of every UK citizen. Deep Genomics lead investors include Khosla Ventures, True Ventures, and Future Ventures. Based in Toronto, Canada, the founders Andre Delong, Brendan Frey, and Hui Yuan Xiong promise A.I. for genetic therapies. https://johnnyvedmore.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad-carbyne911-their-covid-app-world-3-0-how-to-censor-news/

I was busy challenging MHRA by the end of 2020, drawing their attention to the fact that they were approving a SYNTHETIC, entirely alien, computer generated genomic sequence 'substance' into British people and, the worst crime of all, they were pressurising us to queue up for it OR we could kiss employment and inclusion goodbye. https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sarscov2-mrna-is-synthetic

I was suddenly de-platformed from Twitter and was never given a specific reason. This exclusion became 'contagious' - Facebook and Discord also dispensed with me as if I had committed some heinous and unforgiveable crime. Maybe I did. I had drawn attention to the Black Nobility controlling hand over Covid19 jabs, Epstein, Mossad and the British legal system via its own National Health Service. I had seen the potential data gathering mechanisms poised to enrich the usual suspects.

I suggest to you that Matt Hancock and Nicole Junkermann were implementing a Black Nobility directive which could not be countermanded or rejected, no matter what. Whether either of them knew the full scientific horrors may need to be investigated, but it was on their watch that British law was changed to ease an untested experimental medical intervention through all the checks and balances which, previously, were there to protect us from mass poisoning.

That is my take on what happened in 2020.

