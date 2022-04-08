Uncensored

Discussion about this post

Frances Leader
Sep 7, 2023

A great post... exposing the 'in silico' methods used to invent SARSCov2:

https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/fan-wu-naked-centerfold

Sep 19, 2022

Katherine Watt who writes Substack Bailiwick News commented:

"I agree to a point, but would add that we now know from independent analysis of smuggled vials that the mRNA isn't the only thing in the payloads and no one -- other than the crime architects -- knows what else is in the payloads.

Based on independent analyses, collected in the International Journal of Vaccine, Theory and Practice paper published a couple of weeks ago

https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/83

we know the genetic material varies in each injection by amount and condition and other factors and we know each vial also includes many other toxic substances which haven't been disclosed by the manufacturers, by the governments or on the labels.

As Sasha Latypova put it,

"Not a single vial conformed to the manufacturing label."

We also know the contracts legally prohibit the government regulatory agencies in each country from conducting independent verification and testing of vial contents on behalf of the public.

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/biotech-idolatry-dod-pfizer-contracts"

