There is one issue which has been overlooked.

The word VIRUS means poison in Latin.

Therefore any substance which poisons a living being can be called a virus.

The genetic sequence we call SARSCov2 is a synthetic poison designed by a computer. Proven in December 2020 in email exchanges with UK MHRA as follows:





When I read the Wuhan study in Feb 2020 I was mortified by the monkey kidney & foetal cell-lines which were used as a "culture" before rt-PCR amplification. Isolation was never satisfactory at any stage thereafter.

I honestly felt sick.

The genome sequence was computed from this.

I set about proving that the vaccine has been created from a computer generated genomic sequence & not one isolated from an infected person, either in Wuhan or anywhere else in the world since.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved by UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) & I initiated a polite exchange of emails with them as follows:

I then posted this tweet on Twitter on 24th December 2020 & my account was immediately & summarily suspended without explanation.

I appealed to Twitter to restore my account but was ignored.

I drew the following conclusion:

“WITHOUT A PURIFIED SAMPLE VIRUS UK MHRA CONFESSED THAT THE PFIZER VACCINE mRNA ELEMENT IS A COMPUTER GENERATED GENOMIC SEQUENCE AMPLIFIED FROM A RNA FRAGMENT FOUND IN ONE EXPERIMENTAL STUDY FROM WUHAN (Feb 2020).

NO SIMILAR VIRUS HAS BEEN ISOLATED ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD SINCE.

THE VACCINES ARE CREATED USING A COMPUTER MODEL!

AFTER NEIL FERGUSON'S CATASTROPHIC COMPUTER MODEL TOOK THE WORLD INTO A SPIRAL OF LOCKDOWNS, MASKS & ABJECT FEAR - HOW MUCH FAITH HAVE YOU GOT IN A COMPUTER CREATED "VIRAL" SPIKE PROTEIN BEING INJECTED INTO YOUR BLOODSTREAM?”

Several followers asked for sight of the original exchange of emails &, as twitter suspended me over this revelation, I decided to create an article on Hive.blog which, being on the blockchain, is safe from deletion.

----0----



I would like to sincerely thank my followers on all social media for persisting in sharing this information which has been so heavily censored since Covid19 first reached our ears.

