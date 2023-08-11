Black Nobility are NOT Jews or Jesuits, they are atheists and nihilists.

They originate from the Roman Senator families which were driven out of Rome to the swamps of northern Italy in 476AD.

Venice - home of the Black Nobility: https://steemit.com/history/@francesleader/the-venetians-roman-empire-to-the-british-empire

The Venetian Empire, which grew from that event, was mainly in shipping, slavery and transport on the Mediterranean until they relocated to Amsterdam and finally to the City of London with William of Orange.

The Black Nobility adopted that name during a period in which they dressed in black to support a Pope they had selected who had been imprisoned for a time. It was, effectively the first 'colour revolution' in its time. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_nobility

It should be noted that the first known ghetto was set up in Venice. Created to corral the Jews into one area and limit their influence on the Black Nobility. This method of control was extended all over Europe because it was successful. The Black Nobility created the military arm of Catholicism, i.e., the Jesuits and they have always controlled the Vatican by appointing Popes from among their own ranks.

One other point I would like you to consider is this:

The Banks are staffed by some Jewish families (a frequently stated fact) BUT have you considered who their principle clients might be?

The clients are those who really call the shots because it is their money that the bankers invest.

If the Jews can be seen to receive benefits from any financial institution - imagine how much more benefit goes to the accounts of the unknown account holders who are wealthy in the trillions!

