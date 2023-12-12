DOGE COIN HAS SOME INTERESTING HISTORY!
and it is not connected to a dog, but may reveal everything you need to know about Elon Musk and his many enterprises!
You all know Lone Skum (he who owns X, the Boring Company, StarLink and Tesla).
Did you know that he always promotes a crypto currency called Doge Coin and will accept it in payment for his vehicles?
Do you know what a Doge is?
Hardly anyone does. The pundits assume it has something to do with a dog due to its logo, but that is an amusing ruse.
The Doge is the senior member of the Venetian Black Nobility - an exceedingly powerful individual who is voted into office by representatives of the world criminal syndicates. The office of Doge dates back to medieval times!!
THE DOGE
Once Head of State of Byzantine origin whose military features were already present in the title – doge derives from the Latin dux, military commander –, the doge became in Venice the official representative of the Serenissima in the eyes of the world.
“Monsignor the Doge”, as he was called in public documents, was the symbol and incarnation of Venetian power, the protagonist of solemn public ceremonies, receptions and feasts. His real power, however, was limited and controlled by the Venetian merchant aristocracy, while his person was under the constant supervision of the ducal councillors because, despite being the ‘Most Serene Prince’, he was and remained the first servant of the Republic, to all intents and purposes.
Resorting to a perfect and straightforward synthesis, the doge was called Princeps in solemnitatibus, in curia senator, in urbe captivus, extra urbe reus in Latin, which translates to: Prince in solemnities, senator in the senate, prisoner within the city, guilty outside the city.
For a fascinating jaunt down the Venetian Black Nobility rabbit hole please do not hesitate to read this:
Because you never were at the Doges's place you do not know that it has a room with 2 clocks.
One being the 24 hour clock of the earth
And the other being the "Zodiac around the sun".
Yes, we will win, because we have the zodiac, y'know.
So let me ask you:
I go to war with you.
You have a zodiac about "This guy is coming!".
So "This guy" is under the same Zodiac as "We" are.
So how can we win by the zodiac?
The knowledge of Attack is the Knowledge of defeat in the Zodiac,
So why would I use it in the fist place?
Dunno. I am not them calculator......
Technically speaking, the code for Bitcoin was and is public and anyone can slightly modify it, then release the result under a separate name (say, DogeCoin), initialize the blockchain my making 'coin' purchases, then wait for the thing to be adopted. Just the facts, madam.
Elon, imho, is a brilliant salesman, mediocre physicist, mediocre engineer. Now pivoting to the social media scene via X because, well, Reality is HARD and fucking with people's perceptions easy, in comparison.
PS: Bitcoin is the only mathematically sound currency and thus something I am betting on.