You all know Lone Skum (he who owns X, the Boring Company, StarLink and Tesla).

Did you know that he always promotes a crypto currency called Doge Coin and will accept it in payment for his vehicles?

Do you know what a Doge is?

Hardly anyone does. The pundits assume it has something to do with a dog due to its logo, but that is an amusing ruse.

The Doge is the senior member of the Venetian Black Nobility - an exceedingly powerful individual who is voted into office by representatives of the world criminal syndicates. The office of Doge dates back to medieval times!!

palazzoducale.visitmuve.it/en/home

Palazzo Ducale in Venice

THE DOGE

Once Head of State of Byzantine origin whose military features were already present in the title – doge derives from the Latin dux, military commander –, the doge became in Venice the official representative of the Serenissima in the eyes of the world. “Monsignor the Doge”, as he was called in public documents, was the symbol and incarnation of Venetian power, the protagonist of solemn public ceremonies, receptions and feasts. His real power, however, was limited and controlled by the Venetian merchant aristocracy, while his person was under the constant supervision of the ducal councillors because, despite being the ‘Most Serene Prince’, he was and remained the first servant of the Republic, to all intents and purposes. Resorting to a perfect and straightforward synthesis, the doge was called Princeps in solemnitatibus, in curia senator, in urbe captivus, extra urbe reus in Latin, which translates to: Prince in solemnities, senator in the senate, prisoner within the city, guilty outside the city.



https://palazzoducale.visitmuve.it/en/eventi-en/eventi-in-corso-en/vita-da-doge-itinerary/2023/07/23172/the-doge-s-apartment-itinerary/

Chamber of the Great Council in the Doge’s Palace

Election and Service of the Doge in Medieval Venice

For a fascinating jaunt down the Venetian Black Nobility rabbit hole please do not hesitate to read this:

Are we going to link the celebrity Elon with the Doge of Venice?

I THINK WE SHOULD, DON’T YOU?