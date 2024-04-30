My regular readers are aware that I have predicted a massive change ahead, if you missed this post read it first:

NOW I REPORT:

The Black Nobility relocation to Astana in Kazakhstan has already begun.

Astana has a dedicated financial district in which the official language is ENGLISH, suggesting preparation for the global power of the old City of London to relocate there. They also boast an independent judiciary, similar to that enjoyed by the three independent globalist cities: Vatican, City of London and Washington D.C.

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) signed a partnership agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution is a hub for global, multi stakeholder cooperation to develop policy frameworks and advance collaborations that accelerate the benefits of science and technology. For the first stage AIFC identified the following 3 priority project areas: 1) Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; 2) Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology; 3) Digital trade. Being partner of the Centre means AIFC can work alongside governments, policy makers, regulators, industry and academia to establish a framework that best enables emerging technologies. This builds on the AIFC’s collaboration with the start-up community through its Innovation Labs, digital groups and local industrial partners to prototype and deliver outcomes not only for Kazakhstan’s economy, but also for the region. “The AIFC is pleased to join the World Economic Forum's Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a partner to support Kazakhstan's national ambitions in transforming the country into one of the safest, most stable, ecologically sustained states of the world with a dynamically developing economy in line with the Kazakhstan 2050 strategy, as well as taking the lead in advancements in digital technologies as part of the Digital Kazakhstan initiative,” – mentioned Governor of AIFC, Kairat Kelimbetov. “The Astana International Finance Centre bring a unique perspective to the Centre Network. We are looking forward to working with them across our artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital trade project areas,” – said Murat Sonmez, Head of the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network. ~ https://authority.aifc.kz/en/news/astana-international-financial-centre-signed-partnership-with-the-wef-centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution

SO IT WOULD APPEAR THAT -

The City of London is being deserted in the same way that the Venetians left Venice ahead of Napoleon's invasion. He took over an empty shell and found nobody to fight because the Venetian Black Nobility had already relocated to Amsterdam and London.

The City of London, under the control of the Venetian Black Nobility, has sucked the life-blood out of Britain throughout the 20th century by reducing manufacturing down to a fraction of its former glory and making financial services the sole earner.

By taking financial services to Kazakhstan, Britain (as a whole) is left without power or clout and is economically bankrupt.

All it has left are the Law Courts of the Templars (the Temple B.A.R.) and those are under the remote control of the Vatican i.e., the Roman Empire Mk2.

The City of London is not so much a 'burnt offering' or a ‘holocaust’ as a hollowed out façade, slowly and almost imperceptively crumbling to dust.

The UK’s position in the World has naturally evolved – not positively. One hundred years ago, as the balloon of empire began to recede, global money and trade flowed through the docks, exchanges and the City of London. A massive, self-replicating financial ecosystem of lawyers, accountants, brokers, bankers, and functionaries, alongside global markets in financial services, insurance, commodities, metals, shipping, trade and gold were supported by institutions like the Bank of England (to ensure its stability), the pound and The Law maintaining London at the centre of global finance. Look upon my works yet mighty…. and despair.. All things pass. Years ago I wrote how more people worked in financial services in the City of London than lived in the Financeplatz Europa of Frankfurt. That may still be true – but its irrelevant now that the City is little more than processing than risk taking. The deals and the centre of global financial gravity is moving on from London. It is elsewhere…. it is on my mobile phone, your laptop on the plane, your desktop where ever your office is. That has profound implications for London. As London’s asset management industry contracts because it can’t compete on a cost basis with larger global rivals, and the banks employ less staff with bloated bonuses, the effects will soon be felt in London’s over-ripe housing market. 1st year banking associates on £120k per annum will become extinct, begging the question who is going to support the bottom rung of London’s property market? Post Brexit there are fewer and fewer reasons to be based in London. Since the Global Financial Crisis (which began in 2007, peaked in 2008 with multiple bank bailouts – but lingers today), London has staggered on despite the distortions of QE in terms of insanely low interest rates, massive inflation in financial assets, rising inequality and now a looming global economic recession. While US banks swiftly recovered from the shock of Lehman’s collapse in 2008, UK banks remain diminished by over-regulation. Today, there is not a single UK financial firm competing at the top table of investment banking. Barclays are reeling for their CEO’s dalliance with a sexual predator, and HSBC lost the plot years ago. In contrast even Deutsche Bank, perennially the most troubled bank in Europe, is looking marginally more positive. The reputation, the relevance, the influence and the relative importance of the City of London is in decline for many reasons. It is partly due to the diminished size and scope of the UK economy – in global terms the UK remains the 6 th largest economy (depends how you measure it), but it is of declining relative economic importance; every year the UK’s growth is below that of other nations our share of the global economic pie declines.

It’s partly due to the diminished size of the UK stock markets. When I was young, the FTSE was the second most important equity index on the planet. Now I don’t bother to follow it, bucketing it behind the French CAC and German DAX. It doesn’t particularly tell me anything.

UK companies fail to reach a globally significant critical mass – they are bought and sold too young, becoming, like Nvidia, playthings of global funds. There is little nurture of firms though early growth to global dominance. Aside from a few oil majors and miners, tell me about a single significant UK manufacturing company generating positive headlines. (Rolls Royce and JCB don’t count for oh so many reasons.)

What negative effects has Brexit triggered? How many export markets are now closed, or are simply too difficult in terms of complexity and cost.

Has Britain’s position as the preferred unsinkable aircraft carrier for overseas firms into Europe become a negative – sucking up UK talents and skills into foreign owned companies? (Good point – I spent most of my financial career working for US firms. When I found myself in UK firms, the opportunities were less, the culture less hungry, and the rewards far less.) ~ Bill Blain, Market Strategist & Author of the Morning Porridge

Deagel's prediction that UK population would be reduced significantly by 2025 carried a note that this would be achieved by migration. I would suggest that very few will be fit or wealthy enough to migrate.

It is far more likely that the majority of the population are succumbing to electro-magnetic radiation via the massive infrastructure of 5G and satellites, a murder weapon which leaves no tell-tale signs or toxic trace. But the chattering heads would prefer you to blame vaccines, of course!

If you look back at my portfolio of work since 2013 you can see that I am banging the same drums for which I have been de-platformed and censored repeatedly.

Sadly, I have to admit that my efforts have not disrupted the Black Nobility’s global and totalitarian plans in any way. I dare say they even enjoy the publicity I provide. One of their minions actually said to me, “What are you going to do to stop us?” and he laughed.

I am doing the best I can to pass my research onto my subscribers and recently gave interviews to Jerm Warfare and James Delingpole. I have another forthcoming with Doc Malik.

—0—