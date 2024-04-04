Steve made a very interesting comment to me (Mar 13):

I noted on Netflix (one of the many brainwashing propaganda arms of the NWO) a movie called Mortal Engines. Certainly not a very deep movie... But... Is this some sort of symbolism?? It's set an a very "out there" sci-fi future, where mobile cities devour other cities... Here's the synopsis from Netflix: "In a post apocalyptic world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path." Now that I know about Black Nobility and the special "City of London" state... That write up made me think.

Is this movie an allegory of what is going on? It was made 2018... It's not a great movie otherwise! https://m.imdb.com/title/tt1571234/

I was intrigued by Steve’s comment but got distracted (as you do) and only re-read his comment by pure chance this morning.

I found the film easily on Netflix and wrote back to Steve immediately as follows:

“Thanks for mentioning the film - Mortal Engines.

I finally found the time to actually watch it today!

"Predator City!" - only minutes in right now.

I will let you know what I think shortly...” https://www.netflix.com/watch/81002746

SPOILER ALERT!

If you do not want to know the ending of the film,

do not read past this point!

Watch the film first!

I had to respond to Steve and make this post!

Oh yes, I said, that film is an allegory of how the City of London operates!

I had to say, “Fantastic ending! It grinds to a halt and its innocent people are welcomed beyond 'the wall'.”

The appearance of the wall is, in itself, symbolic because there was a legendary wall between two mountains. It is thought to have been built by Alexander the Great, with the help of demons, to incarcerate Gog and Magog in the Caucasus Mountains, marking a borderline between the East and the West.

So could this film by Peter Jackson be symbolically portraying the Caucasians (white race) returning to their homeland? I think it does!

I have mentioned in several previous posts that I think the City of London Black Nobility owners are on the move again.

They are a bit nomadic, aren’t they?

First it was Rome, then Venice, a swift turn north to Amsterdam and lastly to the old Roman fort, the City of London.

But they have itchy feet, these predators! Where to next?

ASTANA

This is a particularly interesting potential new location for Gog & Magog (I mean the Black Nobility as they like to be known).

It was London's famous modern architect, Norman Foster, who designed many of the buildings in Astana, the new and very modern capital of Kazakhstan which was initiated in the year 2000. When you look at the layout and design of the place you cannot help but recognise some very old symbols and references to freemasonry and a nod to the old religion of Genghis Khan, Tengri. A collection of photographs helps to illustrate my point.

I wrote about the significance of Astana in connection to Khazaria here:

MY FINAL BREADCRUMB CLUE….

Astana has a dedicated financial district in which the official language is ENGLISH, suggesting preparation for the global power of the old City of London to relocate there.

Have they moved already?

Have you seen a number of sphere shaped sculptures dotted around the world?

Well, this is the Astana International Financial Centre:

The ball is up? A right balls up?

Or does this building symbolise the achievement of totalitarian globalism?