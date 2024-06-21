THE BLACK NOBILITY REVEALED TO JERM WARFARE BY FRANCES LEADER
This may well be the best interview I have ever given on the subject of the international criminal syndicate known as the Black Nobility.
We have patiently waited for this interview to pop out from behind the paywall.
Thanks to Jeremy Nell for letting me explain the subject; its history, its present and its plans for the future.
LISTEN HERE » https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/150424_24p:6
READ HERE » https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/frances-leader-black-nobility
