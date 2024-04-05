There is no living being who does not suffer ill effects from 5G (and all the other Gs).

All life is experiencing ill effects from non-natural electro-magnetic radiation.

ALL LIFE, without exception!

Some people may think that they are just fine being 'blasted' with 5G and that may be true, for now, because their health is very good or they have become accustomed to the interference from a very young age. However, the effects of any type of radiation are cumulative and, eventually, these effects become burdensome and symptoms of distress begin to arise.

The effects are subtle to begin with.... common things like obesity, fluid retention, infertility, headaches, eyesight problems, skin problems, hair loss, tooth loss begin slowly. If the person remains bathed in unnatural EMFs 24/7, eventually the body cannot cope with the stress and further symptoms appear such as intense irritability, pressure in the head, tinnitus, sleep apnoea or narcolepsy. As things progress the blood forms rouleaux (red blood cells sticking together and they cannot carry as much oxygen to the cells as they should). Extreme tiredness and breathlessness sets in, especially during exertion like sport or climbing hills or stairs. Then, as the blood becomes more clotted, oxygen deprivation can cause a heart attack and even strokes.

Don’t let ANYONE tell you that there are no health problems from EMFs!

The US Naval Medical Research Institute KNEW in 1972!

You may have seen these memes before, this time READ THEM and tell everyone you know because their lives depend on it.

So no.... there is no living thing which will not spiral down in health eventually.

Of course we are all different.

The elderly are most susceptible and the very young are most resilient.

We all know this.... they told us it was a 'virus' - remember?

It never was.

Covid19 was an illusion. A convenient lie.

Lockdowns permitted the 5G installations to be rolled out worldwide unopposed. Vaccines take the blame for all the so-called 'adverse effects' but THE REAL ROOT CAUSE of our difficulties has been turned into the greatest taboo and anyone who dares to challenge it is ridiculed, de-platformed and censored TO ENSURE THAT THEIR VOICES ARE NEVER HEARD.

So expect far more from me and don’t talk to me about your candy coloured FANTASY VIRUS with spikey knobs on because that has to be the biggest, fattest, most transparently obvious GLOBALIST DECEPTION ever dreamed up in a Public Relations propaganda brainstorm since the ‘ science ’ invented the big fucking bang.

ONWARDS, IN SPITE OF THE OVERWHELMING STUPIDITY!

Grr!