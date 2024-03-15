In the UK we have only one form of medical insurance for the vast majority of us, the National Health Service. It is abysmally ‘establishment’ and so slow to learn new diagnosis techniques and therapies that many of us are turning away and resorting to folk medicine and old remedies that our grannies would have used a hundred years ago.

The whole idea that electro-magnetic radiation is a health hazard is completely denied by our health professionals and so, more and more 5G towers are blighting our lives and our environment with only token opposition.

Did you know that the only grounds we are permitted to use in objection to these towers is aesthetics?

If it looks an eyesore, and we complain, the companies make the damn things look like trees or sculptures! We are expressly FORBIDDEN to object on the grounds of health!

Because of this, to dare to suggest that people are sickening and dying because of these monstrosities, is laying ourselves open to abuse and even accusations of insanity.

As a result there are no efforts being made to identify which sick people really should be diagnosed as impacted by wireless radiation!

Personally, I would go as far as to say that anyone who has been diagnosed with Covid19 or even a vaccine injury is potentially a victim of electromagnetic radiation overload and until that possibility is ruled out or thoroughly eradicated it will remain a suspicion, top of the list for me.

My research has suggested that people have been getting very sick from wireless telecommunications for at least a decade and each generation of technological advance is compounding the issue further and further.

Radiation sickness is cumulative and the only cure is an ABSENCE of electro-magnetic radiation which is just about impossible now that 5G towers are looming over every corner of the UK and most populated areas worldwide.

We have no representation. We have no voices in the media.

Those of us who were putting two and two together at the beginning of 2020 have been heavily censored and de-platformed under the label of 'conspiracy theorist' and/or purveyor of disinformation.

As you can tell - I am beyond angry about this.

But I have no choice. I have to keep bashing at this taboo because my own health has been decimated since 2016 and the only relief I have discovered has been to dress in EMF Protective clothing 24/7!

You can read about that in this previous article:

If I were to die, what would the diagnosis show?

The doctors would simply list all my awful symptoms and never even THINK about the root cause. Thus permitting any number of other sufferers to go unaided, unheard, untreated and into the hands of the undertakers.

May your God forgive you when you dismiss the impact of this technological epidemic.

I CERTAINLY WON’T.

So expect far more from me and don’t talk to me about your candy coloured FANTASY VIRUS with spikey knobs on because that has to be the biggest, fattest, most transparently obvious GLOBALIST DECEPTION ever dreamed up in a Public Relations propaganda brainstorm since the ‘science’ invented the big fucking bang.

Here is a link to my C19=5G research - constantly updated, now comprising documentation, studies, videos, articles written and interviews given over the recent 8 years. It is a huge archive and resource for serious researchers who are not afraid to explore taboos.