What Is EMF Protection?

EMF Protection is GOOD NEWS in an increasingly wireless world where our Wi-Fi devices and appliances emit different levels of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) or EMF radiation.

Modern life leads to man-made electromagnetic frequency radiation being constantly in our environment. Although most EMFs go unnoticed, scientific evidence suggests this radiation is affecting our health.

It is, therefore, paramount to understand the need for EMF protection and reduce radiation exposure.

What can we do to reduce EMF radiation exposure?

There are a number of simple EMF reducer practices, such as disconnecting your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth whenever they are not in use and/or using hardwire connections rather than always relying on wireless connections.

It is also a good idea to keep your mobile phone away from your body whenever you are not using it and avoid prolonged calls that expose your head to constant radiation.

However, those who suffer from electromagnetic sensitivity or hypersensitivity (EMS/EHS) or live surrounded by routers or cell towers need more robust protection from EMF radiation.

EMF protection or EMF shielding is the practice of blocking or reducing electromagnetic waves by creating barriers made of conductive materials.

EMF reducers such as bed canopies, clothing and other accessories can reduce your exposure to radiation. These EMF shield products have an EMF blocker metal, usually silver, woven into the fabric to create a barrier against electromagnetic fields, such as phone signals and Wi-Fi.

Do EMF Protection products work?

A question I get asked a lot is, do these products really work. I can only write about the products I have personally purchased and used for some time. I am assured that these products have been tested and proven to shield against EMF radiation.

I was cautious at first. I bought my son a hoodie and a beanie hat. The hoodie is reversible and composed of two layers: FlexiBloc silver threaded fabric and an organic cotton jersey. He wore them to drive from Dorset to Glasgow, up UK’s main artery, the M1. He reported that the entire journey was much easier than his previous driving experiences, when he felt that the constant bombardment of signals from thousands of towers made him feel really unwell. While he was wearing his new hoodie he felt ‘normal’.

After about a month I noticed that my son was wearing his new hoodie virtually continuously, so I asked him how it made him feel. He explained that it was very warm and cosy. He felt a lot better while wearing it than when he was not!

Brilliant!

I decided to buy myself a red hoodie and quickly followed that with the purchase of a pair of loose shorts to match. Simply because I wanted extra protection over the kidney area, I began to wear them as much as possible.

If I felt a headache coming on I would slip the hood up and I noticed instant relief! These items of clothing were really working!

I have an Electrosmog meter which has registered a cacophony of signals getting worse and worse over the recent two years. I bought mine, second hand on Ebay. I have seen that we have a huge 5G tower nearby and friends do receive 5G signals in and around my home.

Acousticom 2 (actual size)

After testing, wearing and hand-washing the clothes, I now feel able to recommend to you the clothing brand I have purchased. The quality is very robust. The fabric strong, soft and comfortable. They wash easily and I am very careful not to wring them out too strongly. I don’t want to break the silver fibres! I hang them over the bath to drip dry and then close to a radiator to finish off. I cannot dry them outside at the present time but that is simply because we have had a lot of rain lately.

Here is the link to the website where you can buy the products I recommend:

https://www.emf-protection.co.uk/268.html

I had a brainwave last week! I decided to contact the company and ask for a bespoke ‘Monks Habit’ full length loose fitting hoodie in black with the special silver threaded lining. I was amazed when I was told that this would be no problem! All I had to do was provide the measurements they required and they would make it for me!

Right now, I am eagerly awaiting my order, in time for my birthday on 2nd March!

I will add a note in a pinned comment as soon as I receive it.

I hope you will treat yourself to one or two clothing items to protect yourself and your loved ones from EMFs. Better to be safe than sorry!