Share this post
ALL MY SUBSTACK ARTICLES ON EMF=C19
francesleader.substack.com
ALL MY SUBSTACK ARTICLES ON EMF=C19
Constantly updated with new articles added in comments
For speedy reference I have collated all the articles I have written since January 2022 about electro-magnetic frequencies being responsible for the illness we call Covid19.
Some of them contain links to previous work on Steemit and Hive blog.
All of them contain external links to evidence from other sources.
I hope this proves useful.
UPDATE: All articles beyond July 2022 are added in comments as they appear.
Uncensored
EMF = Cov19
Since January 2020 I have been compiling evidence which confirms the link between electro-magnetic frequencies and the health of humanity & all of nature. I believe: Here is my archive of evidence as collated since January 2020: https://www.globalindoorhealthnetwork.com/cell-towers…
Read more
2 years ago · 8 likes · 21 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
I AM A TARGETED INDIVIDUAL
On Christmas Eve 2020 I was summarily de-platformed from Twitter for sharing the original copy of this article: https://hive.blog/proofofbrain/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-mhra-sarscov2-mrna-genomic-sequence-is-synthetic-3rd-edition At 8.10pm on New Year's Eve, 31st December 2021 I was given the same treatment by Discord and Facebook simultaneously…
Read more
2 years ago · 6 likes · 2 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
FRANCES LEADER INTERVIEWED BY TONY GOSLING ABOUT HER VIEWS
Listen to the podcast >> https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOelwYptrJoG/ I said it in May 2020. It is still completely true. We are the light of understanding. Shine on…
Read more
2 years ago · 7 likes · 3 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
RADIATION EMERGENCY
Please send a link to this article to your government representatives! Ben Levi, Joe Sandri, Arthur Firstenberg and Julian Gresser discuss the growing problem of 5G satellites in space and what can be done. Presented by Americans for Responsible Technology. For more information, please visit 5GCrisis.com…
Read more
2 years ago · 6 likes · 2 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
COVID19 SYMPTOMS IDENTICAL TO ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION POISONING
Since January of 2020 I have been researching, writing about and disseminating everything I could find about electromagnetic radiation poisoning. I produced a huge number of articles, wrote to my government and health authority and shared my results on social media…
Read more
2 years ago · 47 likes · 86 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
SARSCov2 mRNA is SYNTHETIC
There is one issue which has been overlooked. The word VIRUS means poison in Latin. Therefore any substance which poisons a living being can be called a virus. The genetic sequence we call SARSCov2 is a synthetic poison designed by a computer. Proven in December 2020 in email exchanges with UK MHRA as follows…
Read more
2 years ago · 36 likes · 50 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
THE COLD WAR OF ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION
Yuri Grigoriev, a Russian biophysicist and a singular figure in the world of electromagnetic health and safety over the last 50 years, died in Moscow on April 6 2021 at the age of 95. Yuri Grigoriev (1925-2021) with his Soviet State Prize Medal “We have lost a ‘scientific grandfather…
Read more
2 years ago · 21 likes · 4 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
Insect Apocalypse!
For immediate release I am passing on this message dated: April 11, 2022 from my contact: Catherine Kleiber, webmaster@electricalpollution.com, (920) 478-9696). “Insect declines are becoming big news as pollinators and other vital species are disappearing at unprecedented rates. In 2017, German researchers shocked the world with their discovery that flyi…
Read more
2 years ago · 19 likes · 33 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
I challenge Dr Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch
TUCKER CARLSON INTERVIEWED DR ROBERT MALONE and my b/s detector was ringing off the charts. Please watch before you read my opinion - I would not want to prejudice you! I noticed how neatly the original genetic sequence of SARSCov2 was skipped over. The conversation went straight onto discussing the vaccine yet did not touch on the computer generated geno…
Read more
2 years ago · 21 likes · 118 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
21ST CENTURY ELECTRO-MAGNETIC WARFARE
IMAGE: A view of RAF Fylingdales and its Upgrade Early Warning System solid state array. The town of Whitby and the North Sea lie just over the hill. Have you heard of this installation in Yorkshire UK? Do you know what it does? How does it connect to the…
Read more
2 years ago · 14 likes · 15 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
THE U.S. TIP OF THE SPEAR IS BLUNT
I am a Brit. I am intensely irritated by US talking heads who act as though they are the be-all and end-all of resistance against this globalist scam. Do you people imagine that the USA is an island on an otherwise water logged but empty planet? It certainly looks that way to me…
Read more
2 years ago · 20 likes · 41 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
INVISIBLE WEAPONS
I was reading the latest Substack musings from The Good Citizen and was surprised that the majority of the comments (and there are very many) preferred to go along with the joviality rather than think about the deeper issues it revealed. I felt compelled to wade in, at the risk of a possible pile-on…
Read more
2 years ago · 25 likes · 32 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
DR LEE MERRITT INTERVIEW - Geopolitics & Empire
Dr. Lee Merritt discusses the medical technocracy and how it’s really more about 1984 than it is about medicine. There is much evidence that what we call influenza is in fact an electromagnetic problem of the ionosphere, we never had seasonal flu until we laid down telegram lines. Covid19 covers up the changes we see from rolling out 5G. She believes th…
Read more
2 years ago · 22 likes · 29 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
WE ALL WANT TO LIVE LONG AND PROSPER
The Electric Universe theory highlights the importance of electricity throughout the Universe. It is based on the recognition of existing natural electrical phenomena (eg. lightning, St Elmo’s Fire), and the known properties of plasmas (ionised “gases”) which make up 99.999% of the visible universe, and react strongly to electro-magnetic fields…
Read more
2 years ago · 18 likes · 24 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
UK GOV LOVES 5G!
Just a quick note and link to a recent UK Government petition response. Not that I expected anything intelligent…. We petitioned under the title “Prohibit 5G technology in the UK”, which amused me immensely at the time because it is a case of shutting the barn door after the horse has bolted. 6 months later the lazy louts responded with just days to spar…
Read more
2 years ago · 21 likes · 28 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
TURN 5G OFF OR IS THAT TOO SIMPLE?
I am so sick and tired of people wilfully ignoring the obvious…… especially these big substack accounts who get hundreds of comments….. they know that they are deliberately dismissing the research and the proof. I would go as far as saying that they are deliberately misleading their readers…
Read more
2 years ago · 33 likes · 44 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
WHO ARE THE QUACKS?
We think that we have suffered from censorship, don’t we? However it is not a new thing, Eustace Mullins was censored, cancelled and de-platformed before many of us were born! Watch Eustace Mullins’ speech at the Global Sciences Congress, January 1990, Tampa Florida. In this he explains how medicine was corrupted and finishes by relating that the Tavisto…
Read more
2 years ago · 34 likes · 30 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
“The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” cried Chicken Little.
I am horrified to share this bulletin from Arthur Firstenberg: A scholarly literature search for “electromagnetic” + “biological effects” produces the astonishing number of 76,400 studies, more studies than for most other environmental threats, yet the world continues on, looking yet blind, listening yet deaf, mistaking silence for comfort, the advancing…
Read more
2 years ago · 27 likes · 39 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
THERE IS NO VIRUS
With thanks to Christine Massey for the heads up and useful links in her article I was able to catch the live discussion on their Viral Challenge between Drs Tom Cowan, Andy Kaufman, Mike Stone & Mike Donio which has now been archived on Bitchute here…
Read more
2 years ago · 34 likes · 57 comments · Frances Leader
Uncensored
LONG COVID = ELECTRO-MAGNETIC STRESS
This is a copy of an article I wrote in 2019 but updated due to relevance now. —0—Thanks for reading Uncensored! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. It is very frightening to be ill and undiagnosed or ignored but most sufferers of Electro-Magnetic Stress experience precisely that…
Read more
2 years ago · 10 likes · Frances Leader
Buy Fran a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Thanks for reading Uncensored! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
BE SURE TO READ ALL THE COMMENTS! I HAVE ADDED ARTICLES WRITTEN SINCE JULY 2022 BELOW!
Dear Frances Leader and dear community: 5 G and Black Nobilitiy: Are the members of the Black Nobility not being damaged - not suffering health issues by 5 G ? Are there also be a special immunity against chemtrails seen in regard to the black nobility?