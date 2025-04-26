You may have seen my post mirroring

’s excellent work on the

, which revealed that Jeffrey Epstein had funded the training of a whole generation of billionaires to act as a global nudge unit influencing and profiting from us all.

Who are the Technobrats?

On this post Seismic7 created a list of potential candidates and people to watch in 2025:

Yesterday, 25th April 2025, this video interview appeared on You Tube:

You Tube blurb states:

Billionaire investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel sits down with Jordan Peterson for a powerful conversation about why real progress has stalled. Thiel argues that the last truly groundbreaking achievement may have been landing on the moon—and since then, we've slowed down. He explains how fear, red tape, and over-specialization have made us more cautious and less ambitious. They dig into how society has shifted away from building and inventing, toward digital distractions and endless talk. They also explore what’s been lost as faith and meaning have disappeared from public life. From broken universities to status-driven culture wars, this is a deep and thought-provoking look at the challenges facing the West—and what we might do to turn things around. Peter Thiel is a German-born entrepreneur, venture capitalist, activist, and billionaire who emigrated to the U.S. as a child, eventually settling in California after years of moving between countries. A Stanford Law graduate, he was influenced by studying Rene Girard and he began his career as a clerk and derivatives trader before founding Thiel Capital with $1 million from friends and family. Despite early setbacks, he co-founded Confinity, which became PayPal, launching a streak of ventures including Palantir, Clarium Capital, and early investment in Facebook. Thiel is an openly gay supporter of the Republican party, advocating for both equal rights and certain conservative policies, making his political stance admirably nuanced. This episode was filmed on March 31st, 2025.

EDGE.ORG

Launched in 1996 as the online version of "The Reality Club" and as a living document on the Web to display the activities of "The Third Culture."

THE REALITY CLUB

The Reality Club was an informal gathering of intellectuals who met from 1981 to 1996 in Chinese restaurants, artist lofts, investment banking firms, ballrooms, museums, living rooms and elsewhere. Reality Club members presented their work with the understanding that they will be challenged. The hallmark of The Reality Club has been rigorous and sometimes impolite (but not ad hominem) discourse. The motto of the Club was inspired by the late artist-philosopher James Lee Byars: "To arrive at the edge of the world's knowledge, seek out the most complex and sophisticated minds, put them in a room together, and have them ask each other the questions they are asking themselves.”

These cosy meet ups soon became regular dinners funded by Jeffrey Epstein. Then the chums club were trained in mind control techniques which they have each employed in their multi-billion dollar businesses.

The technobrats are now in government in the USA, murdering that country via a thousand cuts, courtesy of DOGE, while the international crime syndicate smiles and the oblivious public barely notice how the coup happened.

It is more than a bloodless coup.

It is an unnoticed coup, the deadliest kind.

