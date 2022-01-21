I first wrote an interpretation of Agenda 2030 during September of 2015 for a Facebook article. Since then it has been very popular and has achieved many thousands of shares. My recent experience, however, has led to a revision, which I have created here.

I cannot emphasise enough how important Agenda 2030 is to every human alive today and even those unborn. Please consider what the United Nations, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, is really doing and sign the petition attached at the foot of this article.

Here are the Global Goals of Sustainability and my interpretation of the meaning behind each one.

Goal 1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere.

Translation: Centralised banks, IMF, World Bank, Federal Banks owned by obscure clandestine Black Nobility families and operated by willing servants to control all finances. Cashless society. Dependence upon welfare, subject to strict totalitarian rules for applicants. This is the meaning of the phrase “You will own nothing and you will be happy”.

Goal 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

Translation: GMOs. Codex Alimentarius. Control of seeds. Wholesale destruction of nature's own. Make home production of food illegal and, by enforcing veganism, deprive people of all genuine nutrition. Weakening immune systems and shortening lives to reduce the "burden" of aged "useless eaters".

Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Translation: Mass mandatory vaccinations, Codex Alimentarius. Big Pharmaceutical corporate control. Forced medication. Population reduction via stealth medication in food, water and air. Wellbeing for the work force for a limited time only. Decrease life expectancy. Perpetual fearmongering & pandemics to permit **state of emergency law** imposition.

Goal 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Translation: UN propaganda, fake history, false premises and brainwashing through compulsory, tightly controlled education from cradle to grave. Training to obey - never to think. Ensure and enforce compliance.

Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Translation: Population control through mandatory “Family Planning” and mandatory vaccinations which deliver infertility as a side effect. Decay the family by continuing to implement pay restrictions sufficiently to force fertile women into the workforce even if they would prefer to remain at home to start and care for their families. Shave at least 10 years off female reproduction by engaging them in the economy. Reduce population. Encourage childlessness and homosexuality.

Goal 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Translation: Privatise all clean water sources and contaminate those that may be unsuitable for privatisation. Add fluoride to maintain low IQs and obedience among the working population. Fail to filter all heavy metals and medications from recycled water supplies. Fail to maintain sanitation infrastructure to encourage disease.

Goal 7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Translation: Smart grid with smart meters on everything, peak pricing. Consumption controls. Surveillance and threats of punishment in cases of excessive use. 5G controlled household white goods - rented and never owned. Energy rationing.

Goal 8: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Translation: Limited free trade zones that favour megacorporate interests. Enslave the entire world - "no-one will be left behind"! Strip personal ownership rights, close down private small businesses. Compulsory work monitored by AI.

Goal 9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.

Translation: Toll roads, controlled public transit, criminalise free travel, enforce environmental restrictions. Control movement of the people. Massive industrialisation of the living environment so that people live where they work.

Goal 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries.

Translation: Even more regional government bureaucracy. Again "No-one shall be left behind" which really means that no-one will escape this plan! Global Totalitarianism. Destruction of culture. Reduce the wealth of developed regions.

Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

Translation: Big brother, big data, surveillance state. No escape from the prison world. Social Credit System to punish objectors and reward obedience.

Goal 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Translation: Mandatory austerity for the greater good - forever. Rationing and reduction of choice. Limited range of food crops to limit health and lifespan.

Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Translation: UN mandates that the climate be changed deliberately to charge carbon taxes/credits, footprint taxes (aka Al Gore’s wet dream). Justification of weather manipulation and aerosol spraying to prevent solar energy and artificially create cloud cover. Economic sanctions supported by weather warfare to create obedience in resistant communities.

Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

Translation: Environmental restrictions, control all oceans including mineral rights from ocean floors. No mention of preserving sea life though. Permit herbicides and pesticides, chemical and plastic pollution to accumulate in oceans and waterways. Phase out sustenance from fishing completely. Implement the Internet of Underwater Things (IOUT) by installing hi-tech electro-magnetic monitoring equipment.

Goal 15: Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.

Translation: More environmental restrictions, more controlling resources and mineral rights. Limiting human access to the natural environment. Wholesale destruction of non-indigenous species to make room for cash crops. Implement the Internet of Things (IOT) by installing hi-tech electro-magnetic monitoring equipment.

Goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Translation: More UN “peacekeeping” missions, remove 2nd Amendment in USA to bring in gun control. Create more prisons. Be obedient or be excluded. If you choose to be excluded you CHOOSE death. Global Institutions decide every aspect of your life. This is the meaning of the phrase “Build Back Better”.

Goal 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development.

Translation: Remove national sovereignty worldwide and create Global Citizens via re-education camps. RFID. Total lifelong surveillance. Martial Law. Open borders but only for the obedient. New World Order.

NO ESCAPE. NO OBJECTIONS.

Watch for this lapel pin on your representatives.

This is the official badge of compliance.

Please help defend this world by signing the petition:

