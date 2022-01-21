Uncensored

Frances Leader
Sep 24, 2022

WEF/Club of Rome/Bilderberg are not the originators of the Agendas 21&2030 they are implementing. This is a Crown Corporation plan courtesy of the Venetian Black Nobility who usurped the British Crown with William of Orange. The Square Mile City of London is not a part of Britain. It is the remnant of the Roman Empire and preserved by the bogus remains of the Magna Carta. It is entirely illegitimate but keeps a Remembrancer in the House of Commons to ensure that our politicians never take action to reclaim the land and throw the thieves out.

Frances Leader
Sep 19, 2022

"Prince Charles, keynote speaker at COP26, now King Charles III, actually brags about the Monarch's wealth, and touts his military plan to cull most of us, through taxation and the Great Reset.

Bill Gates Claims he wants a population reduction of 10-15% through vaccines and healthcare, but then directly implies that to achieve King Charles' net zero target the population must fall to near zero, Even joking that its simple high school algebra... What is he talking about? If you understand the nature of population collapse, and you know what an inverse population pyramid is, then you understand his joke. Generally because of the nature of populations, which the Royals are well aware of, you only need to reduce a given population's growth by 10-15% to initiate a societal population collapse that will typically reduce the population by 90-95%.

If you have ever wondered why television “news” is constantly interrupted by advertising for the latest drug offerings from Big Pharma, look no further than Blackrock and Vanguard, two of the world’s largest asset management companies, which just so happen to own both the drug industry and the media."

https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1tfEKOWHbMU/

