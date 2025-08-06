Obviously I was curious to know -

WHO ARE THE BUILDERS OF GAME B?

"Game B is notoriously difficult to think and talk about for the very good reason that if you were using the conceptual structures that came out of Game A to do so, you may very well be poisoning the well." - Jordan Hall in Wikipedia’s introduction.

a couple of times in recent unrelated discussion videos and I liked her bubbly personality and her attitude. Then, last week, I was researching Epstein and his business dealings which led me to this massive deep dive article:

I was very impressed! I subscribed to read the entire article, half of which is behind a paywall. I discovered that every oddball individual who had made my skin crawl over the recent decade was part of the group who had developed into Game B players!

There was Yuval Harari, Jordan Peterson, Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bret and Eric Weinstein, Ray Kurzweil and Curtis Yarvin!

All of whom were part of the “Intellectual Dark Web” originally.

Looking for more, particularly anything that my audience can access without subscribing, I was happy to find a recent interview with Courteney.

In this interview Courteney Turner explains Peter Thiel's Shadow Empire, Musk's Accelerationist Nightmare, & Yarvin's Dictator Reboot – How AI, Tokenized Tyranny, & Hegelian Dialectics Forge the Antichrist System in Battle for Humanity's Soul!

https://rumble.com/v6wj3iy-courtenay-as-guest-on-jay-dyer-dark-enlightenment-unleashed-game-bs-techno-.html

Let me know what you are thinking about Game B!

I dare say we will be hearing a lot more from the Technobrats now that they have acquired the ear of Trump and access to political power.

