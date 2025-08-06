Uncensored

Frances Leader
Aug 6

Three movements—Game B's collective intelligence utopia, the Dark Enlightenment's anti-democratic vision, and the Network State's digital secession—appeared to be distinct intellectual exercises emerging from different corners of the internet but they are a coalescing ideological project funded by the same Silicon Valley oligarchs, promoted by overlaps of thought leaders, aimed at the same ultimate goal—the complete transformation of American governance from Constitutional Republic to techno-authoritarian empire. These movements seek planetary scale, but the capture of America and the West are priority.

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-phoenix-conspiracy

https://www.collapselife.com/p/courtenay-turner-architects-of-technocracy

Frances Leader
Aug 6

ps

I forgot to elaborate on who is Barbara Marx Hubbard and what she believed. She wrote books about Homo Amore Universalis and is considered the grandmother of transhumanism. I watched a very short video of her yesterday - https://youtu.be/1yqEa7ZaJ10

