I don't believe that the escalating ill health we have witnessed since 2020 has anything to do with either a 'virus' or a 'lab leak' or even a 'bio-weapon' as such.

The coincident roll out of 5G, both geographically and chronologically suggests that the symptoms were and are the result of electro-magnetic radiation overload.

In fact, I was expecting this health disaster from 2016 after I began to notice health effects from 4G among my friends, neighbours and finally myself.

I wrote about it and was de-platformed from Twitter, Facebook and Discord even though I was able to prove my theory with multiple studies and declassified documents. I even had an email exchange with UK MHRA which confirmed that the Pfizer C19 vaccine was based upon a computer generated (in silico) genetic code and not a sample from an infected person.

It is very sad to note that electro-magnetic radiation is cumulative and accounts for the terrible symptoms we are witnessing worldwide, known as Long Covid.

I am continuously insulted by people who have not considered the ramifications so please don't waste your time telling me that I am a 'conspiracy theorist' or that I am paranoid. I can back up my claims with a massive, constantly updated, archive of material, collated over the recent 8 years.

I will not back down, even though I am sick.... dying actually, not to put too fine a point on it.

Frances….what are your thoughts on the possibility of it being a combination of whatever has been deployed with the simultaneous roll out of 5G and the continued upscaling of telecommunications? By that, I mean….the Internet of BioNano Things envisions a surveillance state that includes technology within and without our bodies (and our entire world) that monitors and adapts (evolves) things on a cellular level. It seems logical to me that if the intention of TPTB is to treat us as human capital, also genetically alter not just the human race but all living things according to what they find desirable…. then they need infrastructure for what would essentially be a gigantic electrical grid. This is where the toxic EMF plays a role. I guess my point is… your concerns about 5G are legitimate…. but concerns about whatever they may be using make us “visible” on a cellular level on their grid of control is also of concern. It need not be mutually exclusive. From where I sit, it seems like we should maybe be re-examining the narrative around the selection of the spike protein and also considering the nature of the ACE 2 inhibitor in our biological makeup. Is it a coincidence that the supposed spike protein goes to most of our vital organs (the very ones they want to be able to monitor)? Is it a coincidence that repeated boosters results in IGg4 immune response that means that we are being oddly conditioned to have our bodies tolerate this colonizing entity? Not just from the “virus” but also from the “vaccine”? And interesting is it not that the “vaccine” crosses the blood brain barrier? I’m a cancer survivor who underwent chemo…the blood brain barrier is often considered sacred territory for obvious reasons. What is it they are actually trying to accomplish? I have read several researchers and can’t rule out the possibility that what we are dealing with both with the virus/vaccine issue, but also with the manipulations/censorship/gaslighting on social media platforms and news cycle capture is that what is underway is the establishment of a digital prison that has as its ultimate goal hacking and evolving human consciousness. I believe in my heart it is both ill advised and evil…an affront to the mystery and beauty of life. But I’m just a single person trying to make sense of the past 4 years and the devastation in my personal life….with intuition being my principle guide. Be well.

Such a good question!

I replied:

I think the Internet of Bodies and Things is far more simple than we are being told. Every living thing is an aerial simply because it has energy creating an aura field around them. Each individual has a unique signal. There is no need for internal devices, nano-bots or quantum dots. Once the towers are functioning they can triangulate between themselves the precise location of every living thing, whether they have a telecoms device or not.

The atmosphere is now so overloaded with unnatural electro-magnetic fields that birds cannot navigate, whales and whole shoals of fish are beaching themselves. Bees are flying away from their hives, lost until they die of exhaustion. Similarly, all insects are dying off unnoticed around us, further threatening bird life with starvation.

Trees are showing signs of burns on one side, the side which faces the towers. Plants are not growing where they were once plentiful.

People are suffering a huge range of debilitating symptoms from heart attacks, strokes and cancers down to eczema, headaches and chronic depression.

All this is because all life depends upon the delicate direct current continuous electro-magnetic frequencies that are produced within us by our bodies. We also depend upon the EMFs from the earth, sun and cosmos.

Since humanity's rulers have been exponentially increasing unnatural PULSED EMFs for telecoms there has been a huge rise in sickness, particularly neurological malfunctions.

Please look at this chart carefully:

Electrification has produced illness since the 1880s and there is plenty of evidence to support the fact that our scientists have suppressed this information in the interests of profit for their funders, the energy and communications industries. Did you know, for example, that Queen Victoria died of a stroke in 1901 when Marconi was testing his new radio devices at his laboratory nearby on the Isle of Wight?

For full understanding of how electro-magnetic radiation is damaging all living things please read Arthur Firstenberg's book, The Invisible Rainbow.

and The Body Electric by Robert O Becker

Otherwise please pay close attention to my numerous articles, as linked above, which explain as simply as possible how electro-magnetic radiation is murdering all living things gradually. Also, take note of the sun spots and flares because, since the beginning of time itself, the electro-magnetic radiation from space has affected the health of all life.

I hope this helps.

