THERE IS NO VIRUS. THERE IS NO LAB LEAK.
But people DID get sick. Read on to find out exactly why.....
Why on earth would anyone assume that there are only two possible narratives to explain the last 3 years?
In all geo-political events there are at least 2 narratives. One official (usually very obviously false) and at least one other (usually equally false).
Then there is the truth (usually something completely different and taboo).
There never was a virus.
The genetic sequence given to the W.H.O. and distributed all around the world was not derived from a pure sample. It was contaminated with monkey kidney cells, foetal cells, anti-biotics and other standard 'additives'. It was spun by rtPCR and the resulting soup was filtered for fragments of RNA. The genetic sequences were fed into a computer and recombined to produce a synthesis which has NEVER existed in vivo.
The genetic code used to make vaccines was only in silico. Written in computer code.
There was no lab leak. It is impossible to leak something which has never existed.
Meanwhile the root cause of hypoxia, palpitations, breathlessness, neuropathy, hair loss, strokes, heart attacks, seizures and death was being wired into hushed cities all over the locked down world.
If you really paid attention to global totalitarian moves you could not fail to correlate the roll out of 5G with the incidence of the physical symptoms labelled as Covid 19. Symptoms known to be associated with certain microwaves.
Wuhan had been fitted with 10,000 towers and the citizens given new 5G-ready phones - all just in time for the 16th October 2019, the opening ceremony of the UN Military Games.
Competitors became ill. They commented that Wuhan was surprisingly quiet.
5G microwave technology was switched on in Bergamo, northern Italy next.
Then Tehran tested their new 5G installations.
Then London, New York etc.
This was the source. There was nothing to leak.
There was electro-magnetic radiation overloading our natural circuitry.
Hence only the frail died...... but some insist that there WAS a virus..... even though they have never seen one and the evidence for their existence is thinner than that for leprechauns.
Fast forward to today, 21st July 2023
I am hearing the third ambulance of the day screaming in and out of my village, here in Dorset, UK. I know that the vast majority of the villagers are elderly and very few of them are fit. I also know that they were all lining up for their regular flu shots for many years, so I assume that they were equally enthusiastic to receive their Pfizer experimental doses. Doses which included unknown substances, straight into their bloodstream. They wouldn’t even consider that this might be risky. This is ‘normal’ healthcare. This is caring about the community. This is ‘doing the right thing’ according to their tell-lie-visions or those new appendages, their precious iPhones.
My dearest neighbour works at the local Co-op shop as a cleaner. She had to have 3 vaccines to keep her job. Then they cut her hours from 24 to 16. She is already as skinny as a rake. I don’t say anything but I can’t help but worry.
Another neighbour has paved over her lovely almost manicured lawn. I was curious. “Why did you do that, Sue?” I asked.
“Oh, I can’t manage the lawn mower now.” she said, looking embarrassed.
Linda wrote a reply to Naomi Wolf and I reproduce it here to remind me that I am not the only one trying to raise this issue:
"Martin Pall PhD predicted the end of human brain function about 5 or 6 years ago. He said we had about 5 years left. Not that the injections are not playing a role, but the microwave radiation alone was causing severe damage to the human brain and body and every living thing on this planet. It is not just cell phones. It is cell phones, devices, wifi, air pods, wireless ear phones, wireless virtual reality headsets used for entertainment and by employers and schools for training, cell towers, smart utility meters, smart appliances, smart watches, microwave ovens - most of which leak, wireless security systems, baby monitors (like having a cell tower in baby's room), printers, satellites beaming down radiation, super powerful routers in schools and hospitals and without your knowledge or consent - from your neighbor next door, massive levels of radiation from smart meter banks in apartments, retail and businesses, babies being irradiated in utero (for many, the second generation as their parents were also irradiated in utero, although to a lesser, but not insignificant extent), ultrasound now in 4D done frequently during pregnancy where 1 or 2 was the standard years ago (and not that that was insignificant either), it is MRI's and CT's done routinely now that didn't exist years ago.
It is electric cars, buses, and the intensity of the radiation from multiple devices in one metal enclosed moving space bouncing back onto passengers and drivers, it is wifi in school buses thanks to Google's "generosity", it is babies being given wireless tablets as toys and even installed in their cribs, it is babies being given cell phones as toys to keep them quiet, it is parents holding cell phones up to their ears while holding babies so that the baby is as close to the phone as the parent, it is children now pretty much all having cell phones - where children didn't have them before. It is the addictive nature of screens - that alone even without the radiation is proven via brain scan to damage and change brain structure the way that heroin and alcohol change brain structure in addiction. It is schools giving preschoolers addictive chromebooks instead of real books.
And of course, there is 5G that no one is talking about having been replaced by covid and with talk of 5G possibly being harmful - taboo - the usual tactic to discourage questioning. The massive exposures are adding up and the damage is becoming evident. You are 100% correct. People are not acting right. At all."
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MICROWAVE RADIATION:
