Why on earth would anyone assume that there are only two possible narratives to explain the last 3 years?

In all geo-political events there are at least 2 narratives. One official (usually very obviously false) and at least one other (usually equally false).

Then there is the truth (usually something completely different and taboo).

There never was a virus.

The genetic sequence given to the W.H.O. and distributed all around the world was not derived from a pure sample. It was contaminated with monkey kidney cells, foetal cells, anti-biotics and other standard 'additives'. It was spun by rtPCR and the resulting soup was filtered for fragments of RNA. The genetic sequences were fed into a computer and recombined to produce a synthesis which has NEVER existed in vivo.

The genetic code used to make vaccines was only in silico. Written in computer code.

There was no lab leak. It is impossible to leak something which has never existed.

Meanwhile the root cause of hypoxia, palpitations, breathlessness, neuropathy, hair loss, strokes, heart attacks, seizures and death was being wired into hushed cities all over the locked down world.

If you really paid attention to global totalitarian moves you could not fail to correlate the roll out of 5G with the incidence of the physical symptoms labelled as Covid 19. Symptoms known to be associated with certain microwaves.

Wuhan had been fitted with 10,000 towers and the citizens given new 5G-ready phones - all just in time for the 16th October 2019, the opening ceremony of the UN Military Games.

Competitors became ill. They commented that Wuhan was surprisingly quiet.

5G microwave technology was switched on in Bergamo, northern Italy next.

Then Tehran tested their new 5G installations.

Then London, New York etc.

This was the source. There was nothing to leak.

There was electro-magnetic radiation overloading our natural circuitry.

Hence only the frail died...... but some insist that there WAS a virus..... even though they have never seen one and the evidence for their existence is thinner than that for leprechauns.

Fast forward to today, 21st July 2023

I am hearing the third ambulance of the day screaming in and out of my village, here in Dorset, UK. I know that the vast majority of the villagers are elderly and very few of them are fit. I also know that they were all lining up for their regular flu shots for many years, so I assume that they were equally enthusiastic to receive their Pfizer experimental doses. Doses which included unknown substances, straight into their bloodstream. They wouldn’t even consider that this might be risky. This is ‘normal’ healthcare. This is caring about the community. This is ‘doing the right thing’ according to their tell-lie-visions or those new appendages, their precious iPhones.

My dearest neighbour works at the local Co-op shop as a cleaner. She had to have 3 vaccines to keep her job. Then they cut her hours from 24 to 16. She is already as skinny as a rake. I don’t say anything but I can’t help but worry.

Another neighbour has paved over her lovely almost manicured lawn. I was curious. “Why did you do that, Sue?” I asked.

“Oh, I can’t manage the lawn mower now.” she said, looking embarrassed.

😔

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work continues to upset the totalitarians.