What does AI have to say about 5G?

Fifth generation telecommunications, or 5G, is the latest advancement in mobile network technology, succeeding 4G and offering significant improvements in speed, latency, and connectivity. Introduced in 2019, 5G networks are designed to support a wide range of advanced use cases, including the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving cars, and real-time cloud services. 5G networks are based on standards defined by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the IMT-2020 requirements. These standards outline performance targets for speed, latency, and connectivity to support advanced use cases. The peak speed of 5G networks can reach up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbit/s) when there is only one user in the network, and they also offer significantly lower latency, enabling near-instantaneous communication. 5G networks are designed to support a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to IoT devices and wearable technology.

But there is so much more to know….

Fifth generation telecommunications rolled out its infrastructure during the latter half of 2019 and switched on in sequence, with Wuhan leading the way. 10,000 new towers fired up 5G to service millions of new smart phones in time for the United Nations Military Games held in that city in October 2019.

The participants noticed that one country did not field a team - Great Britain. The Union Jack was missing from the event. During her bicycle race, Maatje Benassi collapsed breathless and was taken to hospital. Wuhan streets were strangely quiet. A city of 8 million?

The city of Tehran, in Iran trialled their installation of 5G. It triggered a wave of respiratory illnesses and was rapidly shut down. The news from Iran was so scant that most people never heard about it.

The town of Bergamo in Northern Italy soon followed suit and switched on their new 5G mobile phone services in a densely packed industrial area.

At the time, Wuhan was reporting large numbers of people arriving in hospitals suffering from breathing difficulties. As required by the W.H.O., a PCR recombined sequence of RNA was computer generated from a patient fluid sample and labelled as the spike protein of a ‘novel coronavirus’. The world was alerted to a pandemic in February of 2020.

Bergamo and the surrounding district was beginning to see alarming numbers of people attending hospital, struggling to breathe but by then, under orders from the W.H.O., the doctors were ordered to treat their patients with a protocol designed for a viral infection.

When other places in Europe switched on their 5G telecommunications, there was a marked increase in breathless patients turning up at hospitals. London was next to experience 5G and the accompanying spike in hospitalisations. Then New York, with its very dense population registered a massive spike in illness and deaths. All this is verifiable and highly memorable. We were all paying close attention at the time, weren’t we?

One astute doctor, in Spain, was sufficiently alerted that he conducted a study and, by April of 2020, he had found that the outbreaks of illness and deaths were following EXACTLY the roll out of 5G both chronologically and geographically. The demarcation lines of which were remarkable, following borders between countries. Not something that a contagion might be expected to do.

IF THERE WAS NO 5G - THERE WAS NO ILLNESS!

Read » “Study Proves Coronavirus Clusters Follow 5G Roll-outs Around the Globe”

Posted on April 30, 2020 by State of the Nation

LINK: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=12846

The first of many charts within the study by Dr Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre

Meanwhile, the W.H.O. was in full panic mode, alerting all governments to implement lockdowns, social distancing, hand-washing and masks. None of which helped anyone avoid becoming sick. The elderly were dying because hospitals and care homes were among the first municipal buildings to receive 5G aerials on their roofs and every bed had WIFI. Patients were given the wrong drugs and excessive use of ventilators. It was carnage.

Just as had been done during the Spanish flu of 1918, a vaccine was hastily developed, approved and administered by December of 2020.

In December of 2020 I engaged in an email exchange with UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK). Screenshots of which are included in the following post:

A remarkably fast cover-up was underway.

Now all the severe adverse effects of 5G (also known as Microwave Sickness) could be attributed to vaccine injury!

How convenient.

WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT?

5G is a vital part of the 4th Industrial Revolution and Great Reset. What does AI have to say about this statement?

5G technology is indeed a crucial component of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the concept of the Great Reset. The 4IR is characterized by the integration of physical, digital, and biological systems, and 5G plays a significant role in enabling this integration by providing faster data transfer speeds and lower latency, which are essential for real-time decision-making and efficient operations. In the context of the Great Reset, which is often associated with global efforts to rebuild and transform economies post-pandemic, 5G technology is seen as a key driver for innovation and efficiency across various industries. For example, 5G can enhance the capabilities of connected devices and robots, making production processes more intelligent and efficient. This technology is also vital for the development of smart cities, where a vast number of devices and infrastructure components can be interconnected. However, it is important to note that the deployment of 5G networks is not yet universal, and its full potential is still being explored and implemented in various regions around the world.

5G also facilitates Stakeholder Capitalism and mass surveillance, which is simply technocratic totalitarianism.

It enables transhumanism, the merger of man and machine.

And, if you think that the telecommunications industry does not know of the dangers, check out the date on the following image:

Humanity is sleep walking into extinction - mainly because they haven’t joined all the dots and are probably reading this on a 5G device, oblivious to the threat they are holding in their hands.

