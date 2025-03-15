Here is a very interesting video discussion on a wide range of subjects that interest us currently:

The discussion began with examples of corruption to democracy and we are all aware that what we have, politically, is more like demockery than democracy.

Have we ever had democracy? Perhaps not.

On the subject of political prisoners who are held in 'solitary confinement', like Assange, Fuellmich and Tommy Robinson. Christine Anderson made a very telling point. She said "Punish one and intimidate a hundred."

This is a very old tactic used many times against activism.

However, I notice that all three of the above named people were kept in 'solitary confinement' in high security prisons even though they are non-violent. This is highly suspicious. In this way the authorities can prevent other inmates reporting whether or not these people are actually in prison!

I contend that in all three cases, these people are faking it. They are not in prison at all. They are cooperating with the totalitarians and serving as false martyrs. I would not be surprised if they were earning huge salaries for their efforts.

Whenever I make this point the fanbase goes ballistic at me..... which tells me how important it is to the totalitarians that we BELIEVE the narrative of these so-called scapegoats.

The conversation moved on to the host trying to extract meaningful answers to her question:

Who are 'they'?

Both guests claimed that they did not know!

Please!

We all know, so why doesn't Christine Anderson and Andrew Bridgen?

Or maybe they are too intimidated to say?

They would benefit from reading this:

and this:

On the subject of: IMMIGRATION OR INVASION?

I am getting very tired of reiterating why there is such a wave of immigration, both legal and illegal. Surely politicians are aware of the United Nations’ Migration Compact of 2018?

Migration is UN POLICY!

Please read this:

The impact of this surge in migration is devastating to the core countries, i.e., Europe and the United States of America. As I said in the above article but have to repeat daily:

This is not the fault of the immigrants.

Neither is it the fault of the host countries.

THIS IS UNITED NATIONS POLICY BACKED UP BY THE PENTAGON BRIEF IN WHICH:

COUNTRIES DO NOT EXIST!



THERE ARE ONLY TWO ZONES IN THIS WORLD AND THEY ARE:

THE GAP AND THE CORE

I will continue to repeat until it sinks in:

If you live in the GAP you have two choices: Migrate or die.

If you live in the CORE you have no choices: Accept immigration, poverty and debt.

—0—

I reached the end of the video discussion linked at the start of this post realising that even our best renegade politicians are avoiding the elephant in the room!

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM IS THE UNITED NATIONS AND ITS TOTALITARIAN COUP.

—0—

