We are misled by controlled opposition operatives.
We see many of them around us here on Substack.
But there is so much more to this.
Take Julian Assange, for example.
https://www.youtube.com/live/meq2YCglbCM
I have raised this issue many times in the past and each time I try to point out the anomalies in any given story there will be those who are so dismayed that they refuse to believe that there could be any reason to rethink.
Ole Dammegard is an old campaigner with a very long experience. I always give his opinion a listen.
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
If Ole Dammegard is new to you, visit his website:
https://lightonconspiracies.com/homepage-grid/
Haven’t seen Ole in a long time. I agree with his assessment of the false reality they orchestrate. The other guy Mark? Not so much. Sandy Hook was such an eye opener for me way back. It was maddening the masses bought it but then again few have the eyes to see.
Ole kept incorrectly referring to the other Sandy Hook investigator as Walter Helbig. His name is Wolfgang Helbig and yes they utterly destroyed him. I have his phone number in my contact list. He lives near Orlando. Elon Musk also falls into made up hero status.