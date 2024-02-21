Remember all the ‘evidence’ gathered by this pair over a two year investigation?

Remember how it never amounted to anything but a weak-assed fantasy?

Remember how much they charged for tickets when they took their Grand Jury fiasco on tour?

Remember what I said in September of 2022?

Read it here:

Now, finally, others are realising how right I was.

Reiner Fuellmich took NGO money and invested it in his own property. That is misappropriation of funds and theft. He is now in prison in Germany awaiting trial. Eric Francis Coppolino got to the bottom of it in discussion with Elsa Sheder who could hardly disguise her discomfort under his direct style of interview:

Reiner Fuellmich disgusted me but Viviane Fischer disgusted me more. I found out that she was an upper class hat and clothes designer known as Rike Feurstein who could not resist referencing her connections to Venice in her 2015 fashion show. Listen closely to her words at the beginning of this video:

nytimes.com/2010/06/03/fashion/03Rike.h…

She is an opportunistic darling of the upper classes and, during the faked committee videos, acted like a strict headmistress, spitting ugly facial expressions whenever anyone tried to point out that there is NO VIRUS and the root cause of C19 is EMFs.

Oh no…. she didn’t like that.

There was one embarrassing episode in which she and Reiner Fuellmich were seen getting out of a limousine, acting out a scenario designed to appear as if they were going to a German authority with their evidence. She was dressed in an ugly leather mini-skirt and jack boots which were attached to bondage style suspenders.

I was appalled at the symbology she conveyed with that outfit. She looked like a Nazi. The whole thing was further play-acting on the part of these charlatans. The piece of film I refer to is no longer online. What a surprise!

I believed that Fischer, Fuellmich and Wodark were all controlling the opposition and making a small fortune for themselves. They were all pocketing plenty from the funds which were raised from gullible, trusting members of the public.

I was furious.

But everyone said I was wrong about them…..

Even after they watched her appalling bitchy performance here:

Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka | Session 90: The Virus Of Power

NOW FINALLY people are beginning to understand how the Black Nobility hire money-hungry, greedy, mindless and sick people to lead us away from the truth. I pray that the blinkers fall away from the eyes of the public as soon as possible.

NOW I SEE:

The German government and judiciary creating another massive distraction by imprisoning Fuellmich and setting up a trial, effectively extending this sick soap opera and keeping the deceivers up front and in our faces.

They deceived millions of good people into parting with cash to support Nuremberg 2 - a damned fantasy!!

To hell with them.