Five years ago I wrote about a Pentagon Brief given by Thomas P. Barnett which revealed a shocking globalist attitude to the world.

See my original research with videos of the man in action:

WAR AND NO PEACE IN THE 21st CENTURY.

The intended obliteration of nations starkly forecasted that the world should be seen in a strictly binary fashion, as illustrated in the map below, copied from the documentation available at the time.

The world can be roughly divided into two groups:

the Functioning Core, characterised by economic interdependence, and the Non-Integrated Gap, characterised by unstable leadership and absence from international trade. The Core can be sub-divided into Old Core (North America, Europe, Japan, Australia) and New Core (China, India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Russia).

The Disconnected Gap includes the Middle East, South Asia (except India), most of Africa, Southeast Asia, and northwest South America.

(So much for the NATO vs China/Russia war scenario, huh?)

Since that work, I have observed the behaviour of globalists adhering to Thomas P. Barnett’s Pentagon Brief, though they do not use his terminology and have some artful ways of excusing themselves, even obscuring the truth from their observers.

For example, the multicultural/multilingual WEF ideologue, Parag Khanna, openly and even joyfully propagates the targeted and planned resettlement of migrants.

He makes it all sound so natural, so inevitable.

Back in 2016 this was Parag Khanna’s opinion explained in a TED Talk:

What is he saying now?

Here is a link to his latest book entitled MOVE, praised and promoted by the World Economic Forum here. The Wikipedia article about him reveals clearly where he received his globalist education and developed his polished ability to share the smooth convincing narrative. He is expert when covering up how much the global trends have been arranged and manipulated by his forebears and mentors.

I wonder if the WEF Young Global Leaders, like Parag Khanna, are even aware of how much they have been mind-controlled.

Have they ever considered that the goal of the predator globalists is the complete uprooting of people and the destruction of nations, so that no one can oppose centralised totalitarian rule?



Millions upon millions of people are to become homeless migrants through intentional disastrous weather control, endless destructive wars, structural decay or the dismantling of infrastructure and the ravages of extreme food shortages and poverty.

Cosmopolitan geopoliticians follow the ice-cold, perfidious plan which was well explained by Thomas P. Barnett and has been adopted by the Young Global Leader darlings of the WEF, even though they have probably never seen his work.

These wet-behind-the-ears puppets have been placed in every 5-eyes government, where they obediently implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the WEF Great Reset. Little do they realise that:

If you live in the GAP you have 2 choices:

DIE OR MIGRATE.



If you live in the CORE you have NO choice: ACCEPT MIGRANTS, POVERTY & DEBT.

