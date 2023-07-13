Some subscribers have messaged me asking what happened to my series, usually published every Sunday morning under the title SUNDAY IN MEMORY LANE.

I decided that it was as complete as I wanted it to be for the present. The most recent decade, covering my life since I retired, is tremendously busy and complex. Most of it has been conducted online and comprises thousands of articles written about anti-establishment activism. I may decide to write that decade up at a later date.

Unfortunately, due to being cancelled from Facebook, Twitter and Discord I no longer have access to everything I wrote, interviews I gave, photos that were taken and so on.

You know the score. If you are challenging the status quo they obliterate you from the internet and they have certainly done that to me.

Meanwhile, if you missed any episodes of my autobiography I have listed the links here:

Episode I - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/frances-leader-is-my-birth-name

Episode 2 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane

Episode 3 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-3

Episode 4 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-4

Episode 5 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-5

Episode 6 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-6

Episode 7 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-7

Episode 8 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-8

Episode 9 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-9

Episode 10 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-10

Episode 11 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-11

Episode 12 - https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-12

Episode 14: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-14

Episode 15: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-15

Episode 16: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-16

Episode 17: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-17

Episode 18: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-18

Episode 19: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-19

Episode 20: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-20

Episode 21: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-21

Episode 22: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-22

Episode 23: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-23

Episode 24: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-24

Episode 25: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-25

Episode 26: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-26

Episode 27: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-27

Episode 28: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-28

Episode 29: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-29

Episode 30: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-30

Episode 31: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-31

Episode 32: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-32

Episode 33: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-33

Episode 34: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-34

Episode 35: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-35

Episode 36: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-36

Episode 37: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-37

Episode 38: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-38

Episode 39: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-39

Episode 40: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-40

Episode 41: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/sunday-in-memory-lane-episode-41

AFTER THOUGHTS