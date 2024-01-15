I have been ill since 2013 - long before 5G was rolled out. It began when I was targeted by a strange hand held device being pointed at my right kidney when I was about to give a speech at an Anti-Fracking Camp in Sussex. The pain was excruciating and I spun around in time to see a plain clothed man on the inside of the Balcombe Cuadrilla drilling compound pointing a device at me. He quickly moved away from my furious gaze and the pain immediately discontinued. He was not wearing the usual hi-viz jacket that the normal security men wore when they guarded the gates.

I gave the speech and then mingled in with the huge crowd, chatting to the people.

An unknown woman approached me with a clip board and addressed me as Fran. She asked for my home address and I COULD NOT REMEMBER IT. That woman said not to worry and vanished into the closely packed, very large crowd. I never saw her again at the camp. Who was she? How did she know my name?

Frances Leader speaking at 'Belt It Out Balcombe' event, Balcombe, West Sussex, for the anti-fracking campaign, 11th August 2013.

After that I was slowly but steadily getting weaker. I began to struggle to walk up the hill to the top of the camp at Balcombe in Sussex. Not an especially steep hill, I might add. This struck me as very odd because I was very fit previously. By the time

and I went to COP21 (2015) in Paris, I was struggling to breathe when walking anywhere, even on the flat.... This worried us quite a bit.

In 2016 I had a heart attack followed by a stroke shortly after. Suddenly, I gained 5 stone in weight and could feel fluid falling down inside my legs. My body became swollen and my skin was stretching extremely fast around my waist. I had changed nothing in my diet. I went from 10 stones to 15 stones in a very short space of time, I had to quickly buy some new clothes because nothing fitted at all. Then I noticed that my teeth were wobbling. They all fell out by 2021 and my hair reduced to a third of its former volume.

These are classic radiation poisoning symptoms.

Fast forward to the present and

mentioned Andrews Liver Salts in her post today and I have some dregs of that in the bottom of a tub which I have used more for soaking my 'strange' feet rather than consuming. Drinking the stuff gives me shocking explosive diarrhoea so I avoided using it that way until I became unable to defecate or urinate since this recent Christmas Eve.

Now the interesting thing is - my son trawled through every pharmacy and chemist shop in our local Dorset UK area (quite a few different shops, some independent and some chain stores) to try to purchase some Andrews, but everywhere he went and asked, he was told that it is not available. One lady told him that she did not think it was being made any more!

The active ingredients do include Sodium Citrate (as recommended by some Substack writers) plus Magnesium Sulphate and Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate. In desperation my son purchased a product called Osteocare which are large ovoid pills containing calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc. Nothing like Andrews, but at least I am getting a magnesium boost.

I had 14 days of limited urination and no defecation from Christmas day onwards, which caused me considerable pain all across my lower back in the kidney region. I could eat absolutely nothing. I had to resort to a stashed aging pack of co-codamol to ease the pain. I found some pure cranberry juice without sweeteners online and also found some D-Mannose (birch sap extract) to detox and kick-start my kidneys which was successful, but I took 8 Senna tablets without resolution of the constipation. Then I went to the doctor, because friends and subscribers were beginning to panic after reading my health updates.

I never, ever use Big P-Harma products or supplements as a rule.

The doc gave me a prescription for more painkillers and 60 Macrogol sachets, which have PEG (Polyethylene glycol) as the main ingredient. I took ONE sachet and within 30 mins my temperature shot up until I was sweating and my face was feeling swollen and red. This PEG is a bi-product of the petroleum industry and should never be ingested (in my herbalist opinion!) - I was livid.

I phoned to speak to the doctor the following day and asked if he had ANYTHING natural he could prescribe instead, because I would not be poisoning myself with oil and gas industry waste matter any more! Thank you very much!

He prescribed Senna - it was all he could do and so I took 4 tablets immediately and another 4 at bedtime. I also took one teaspoon of my precious remnants of Andrews Liver Salts in water. Sure enough, the following morning, while I was drinking nothing but distilled water and cranberry juice, I finally painfully exploded phlegm and very loose bowel movement into the porcelain.

I continued to starve and only drink water or cranberry, this time adding apple juice too. I continued to take the D-Mannose (birch sap extract). On the 15th day after Christmas I was pain free and able to stop the co-codamol - I even ate a very small meal. Ever since, I am still encouraging both urination and defecation by artificial means but eating fairly normally again.

If I stop my self imposed protocols, it all grinds to a painful halt again!

Meanwhile, my lungs are producing the same white phlegm as Valkrie describes (they say I have emphysema but how do they know? I have not had any tests to confirm any diagnosis from the doctor!). I have raging pressure headaches which feel like I have a vice around my skull at the level of the temples. I have difficulty seeing, bright lights cause my eyes to expel white muck which quickly dries into sharp crystals that scratch my skin and stick tight to my eyelashes.

I also experience random swelling of my feet, followed by equally random shrinkage and skin peeling from the stretching. My feet and lower legs are up, down and sometimes very hot. This has prevented me from driving at all since 2018. I simply cannot flex my ankles with sufficient reliability to risk it.

At home, we have eliminated Wi-Fi, preferring to hard wire all our internet devices. We have an electro-smog meter which tells us that we are bombarded with multiple frequencies, EMF and ELF in wildly irregular patterns. Our neighbours have a smart meter, but we do not. Everyone around us uses smart phones all day long and we notice on our meter an atmosphere of greater peace and lower readings at night when they have all retired to bed. This results in us being night owls most of the time!

I should mention the grounding/earthing plate under my bare feet.

My son made it for me with simple pieces of steel wired to the earth pin of a nearby electricity outlet - it lives under my desk so that I am grounded when I am online. We haven't tried turning off the electricity because my son is doing a USA timetable to communicate with his coding chums and I rise at dawn and stay awake until midnight so there is no window of opportunity in which to experiment with disconnecting from the electricity grid.

I bought my son an EMF protection hoodie and he wears it a lot, saying that it is very warm but he can't cope with it for too long because he feels that his energy is not able to naturally escape so the heat around his vital organs builds until he rips it off - overheating!

I have ordered a hoodie for myself in the hope that it may help a bit to give me a break from the EMFs. I have not had a stable enough stomach to try taking the Sodium Citrate protocol that everyone is raving about and I am definitely not out of the woods yet because I woke up nauseous this morning.

One other remarkable thing is happening.

I get narcolepsy almost every day. I do not feel it coming on. I simply fall asleep sitting at my computer (sometimes mid sentence) or lying back in my recliner while trying to watch a video. I can be out for 10 mins or longer. Yesterday I missed three quarters of a Skype conference because I went unconscious within a minute of it starting. I WAS ASLEEP FOR AN ENTIRE HOUR and only woke up because my house guest's dog panicked and jumped on me for no reason we could recognise!

Over the recent weekend my guest,

had unboxed her brand new Scalar Wave device and we plugged it in. Both of us were super sceptical, because a) it was madly expensive and b) my son was concerned that adding more frequencies to our already overloaded home might have exacerbated the health challenges Christina and I are both experiencing.

The first thing we noticed was Theo, Christina’s large Ridgeback dog (normally very much on guard) relaxed, flat out and snoring! On Saturday morning, after running the device since 10pm Friday evening, both Christina and I had markedly less swelling in our feet and ankles. This was most encouraging!

I thought it was interesting that we were losing some fluid retention but I suffered the worst and longest narcolepsy event on Sunday afternoon. I wondered if that is an entirely separate health problem with another root cause besides excessive electro-magnetic radiation…. but who knows? Christina brought her device here because she is convinced that I am a targeted individual because of the content I produce online.

Obviously, we need to experiment more and, undoubtedly Christina will report how she gets on, once she uses the Scalar Wave device consistently over the coming weeks.

We will keep you informed - of course!