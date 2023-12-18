Are you sitting comfortably?
Then I will begin.
In this life I have learned that enemies suffer their greatest defeat when we succeed.
I once had a nemesis who stole my man. She stole his heart, his health, his wealth and did her best to actually BE me. She even had plastic surgery toward that objective.
I was crushed by the defeat at first, but I rose from the ashes of all that burnt past joy to become a greater, more powerful and better person than she could ever dream to be.
I know you are curious and you are wondering how I did it.
Well, let me tell you!
I changed. She stayed in the rut of trying to be the old me.
I travelled. She remained living in her mother's house, too avaricious to leave her potential inheritance.
I learned new skills. She became a loan shark, hated by those who owed her money.
I shared. She gathered until she had stripped my man of everything he had.
I was sober. She was drunk from breakfast until bed.
I worked and became very fit. She slowly deteriorated until colonic irrigation was the only thing which could bring her comfort.
----0----
That is how we get justice for all the misery, horror and hell-scape we have seen since 2020. We rise like a flock of phoenix, higher than they can ever dream of going, because we are indefatigable; we are spiritually brimming while they are depleted and exhausted, desperately trying to hold onto a dead dynastic disaster.
COME FLY WITH ME by Frank Sinatra
THE STORY OF TRUE JUSTICE
