

Are you sitting comfortably?

Then I will begin.

In this life I have learned that enemies suffer their greatest defeat when we succeed.

I once had a nemesis who stole my man. She stole his heart, his health, his wealth and did her best to actually BE me. She even had plastic surgery toward that objective.

I was crushed by the defeat at first, but I rose from the ashes of all that burnt past joy to become a greater, more powerful and better person than she could ever dream to be.

I know you are curious and you are wondering how I did it.

Well, let me tell you!

I changed. She stayed in the rut of trying to be the old me.

I travelled. She remained living in her mother's house, too avaricious to leave her potential inheritance.

I learned new skills. She became a loan shark, hated by those who owed her money.

I shared. She gathered until she had stripped my man of everything he had.

I was sober. She was drunk from breakfast until bed.

I worked and became very fit. She slowly deteriorated until colonic irrigation was the only thing which could bring her comfort.

----0----

That is how we get justice for all the misery, horror and hell-scape we have seen since 2020. We rise like a flock of phoenix, higher than they can ever dream of going, because we are indefatigable; we are spiritually brimming while they are depleted and exhausted, desperately trying to hold onto a dead dynastic disaster.

