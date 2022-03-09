Image: The Wild Sea painted by Byron Pickering

I have no idea how to separate spiritual awareness from any other perspective in life!

I am hopeless at it, to be honest.

For me, all life is united by water and ultimately water tends towards unity, with all the magnificent power that is implied.

When I was a child I was asked to write an essay entitled “A day in the life of….” and I immediately knew that I wanted to write about a drop of water. I wrote about a raindrop falling from the sky and described its journey teaming up with other drops until it formed a part of a vast powerful ocean. My teacher loved it.



I had always a fascination for water. I loved to watch it trickling down the window panes, bouncing off the pavements and forming pools in the bomb craters and pot holes of London in the 1950s.

I had learned to swim before I could walk and I could not be dragged out of the water at the chilly outdoor swimming pools we visited until I was blue in the lips and shivering wildly.

My happiest memories are moments in or by the sea.

My scariest moments were there too.



I remember a camping holiday at Durdle Door in Dorset when I had climbed the cliff and perched on an outcrop of rock to watch the waves rolling, in white topped transparent green patterns. I watched a man and his son swimming towards a dark bed of submarine seaweed and called out to them to go back, but the wind carried my small seven year old voice away. The boy sensed danger and turned back towards the beach, but his father swam on and became entangled in the seaweed. I watched, frozen in horror, as he slipped silently beneath the surface and, unseen by anyone else, died before my eyes.

Hours passed and I sat on my perch watching his body buffeted by the waves. I could not see the people on the beach around the point. I was unaware that a panic among his family had finally drawn a helicopter search until I heard it loud and low above me. I watched in shocked silence as the body was winched up trailing many yards of glossy green seaweed behind it. I will never forget that sight.

My respect for the power and danger of water was profoundly seared into my mind.

My understanding of the fragility of life was born that day too.

Throughout my teenage years I took swimming very seriously indeed. I was trained to represent my school, my town and then my county. I loved endurance swimming best of all the disciplines and, with the knowledge of meditation, I overcame fatigue, distraction and cowardice.

I was a powerful swimmer, supremely confident, by the time I married at the age of nineteen.

We went to Mallorca for our honeymoon. It was our first trip abroad and we were very excited. My husband was given to joking around and, when we took a pedalo offshore, he encouraged me to dive in for a swim. I surfaced to see him peddling madly away from me, laughing. No worries, I thought, I can probably race him back to the shore.

The water was very deep and cold so I began breast-stroking in a racing pace and style. Thank goodness I had my eyes open as I submerged. Directly ahead of me was a Portuguese Man of War jellyfish with long colourful, curly tentacles trailing menacingly beneath it. I sank instantly with shock and felt my ears pop at the 12 foot mark. Still I allowed myself to sink until the tentacles were well above me. Then summoning all my energy I swam at a 45 degree angle for the surface, my lungs bursting for air all the way. My husband was freaking out when I got to the pedalo. “You scared the crap outta me!” he admonished. I was too breathless to speak…..



Over the years I have developed a fine respect and love for marine life, together with a frustration at humanity which abuses it so badly. I have come to recognise how precious water is, but recently I have witnessed something utterly profound about it that I wish to share with you.



“Dr. Masaru Emoto, the Japanese scientist who revolutionized the idea that our thoughts and intentions impact the physical realm, is one of the most important water researchers the world has known. For over 20 years until he passed away in 2014, he studied the scientific evidence of how the molecular structure in water transforms when it is exposed to human words, thoughts, sounds and intentions.” https://thewellnessenterprise.com/emoto/

More recently I found this series of videos by Veda Austin which intrigued my friend, Peggy and I enough to conduct a few experiments of our own.



We placed a thin layer of pure distilled water into a shallow glass dish and I held it between my hands while I stared at this image on my laptop screen for about a minute.

Then we carefully transferred the dish to the freezer and waited until it was solid.

We photographed the result (ignore the time stamp):



For a first attempt, poor lighting and shaky photography, we were quite surprised!

We tried other images but the photos were nowhere near clear enough for me to use here.



I was moved to contemplate the significance of this for a few weeks. What did it mean? Could it be true that water receives our thoughts? Does the water we are composed of communicate with all water, all the time?

Is water carrying the memories of all life?

My imagination went wild.

The eternal nature of water struck me right between the synapses!

No matter what happens to water it does not cease to exist, does it?

It will always seek to be one with itself but it doesn’t mind being snow or ice, mist or a cloud or rain or a river, even a sewer. It always goes home to be the ocean and download its imagery to the whole.

That is why I said at the top of this article:

For me, all life is united by water and ultimately water tends towards unity, with all the magnificent power that is implied.

Water can explain clairvoyance, telepathy, distance and hands-on healing.



Water, in its clear simplicity, may be more than just the symbol of love.

It may be love itself.

The unconditional kind.

