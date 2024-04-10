I had the pleasure of searching out a very interesting video interview between

and Dr Jack Kruse.

I have seen a lot of written work from Jack Kruse and others have written about him, but this was my first chance to see and hear him in person. Now, I admit that he had a slightly abrasive tone and manner, a bit like Alex Jones, and I found that hard to warm to…. but he isn’t the kind of man who gives a fuck about me warming to him. He is warm by his own volition and not interested in winning friends.

He IS interested in real healing, so I continued to listen to him.

I had to go out halfway through the video, but I was thinking about what he had to say and one word was booming in my consciousness for the four hours it took for me to finish my business, return to my desk and resume watching.

THAT WORD WAS DECENTRALISE.

For me this was another EUREKA moment.

A bit like when I found out what Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh is really all about. My mind whirled the word around and I realised that I am, and have always been, a thoroughly decentralised person in many respects.

Much of what Dr Jack Kruse talked about during his chat with Doc Malik was very familiar to me. He approaches light, magnetism and water (see also Dr Young) from a scientific background, whereas I have spent my life revelling in all three of those things for pure joyful enjoyment and, more latterly, from a holistic healing point of view. Ultimately, we agree that those three things are the basis for health and happiness.

I was the kind of wild child that nobody could tame. I would not wear shoes, I danced naked in the rain and I played in the sunlight until I went a deep shade of mahogany. Apparently, I was impossible to punish.

My mum would send me to my room for saying something cheeky and later, she would call me downstairs for a meal. I would shout back, “Hang on, I will be there when I finish this chapter!” or “Not now, Mum! I am in the middle of drawing a dress design!” I heard her grumble to my father, “She is supposed to be up there for being naughty!” and my dad would climb a few stairs and peer through the bannisters at me, sprawled out on my bed, surrounded by books and my purring companion Mickey.

He would snigger silently and try to sound authoritarian. “Come down now, Frances! Do as your mother asks!” and I would reluctantly stop what I was doing and bound down the stairs three at a time.

I seldom asked for permission to do anything. I would just wait for the right moment of family distraction and disappear from sight. I was freedom personified, I liked to live up to the full meaning of my name!

My gypsy grandmother had impressed upon me that healing is all about knowing nature and applying it rather than visiting doctors. When I was about seven years old, I asked for a set of encyclopaedias for Christmas. The whole extended family clubbed together to buy me them and I spent that freezing holiday shut up in my chilly bedroom looking up all the subjects I had listed for study. The first thing I wanted to learn about was blood. Then bones, then musculature and so on.

From then on, I would spend every moment I could researching something or other in my precious encyclopaedias. I would lay a blanket on the grass on sunny days and lay there in my swimsuit absorbing yet another subject. I found that one topic invariably led to another and there did not appear to be an end to the knowledge I felt I needed to learn.

When I reached my teenage years I had no intentions of going to university. It was not appealing at all. I didn’t want any more of my precious time taken up with studying what other people wanted me to know. I wanted freedom in that respect, more than anything.

My sole ambition at that time was to get married, create my own home and produce babies. This stunned everyone who knew me, but since when had anything I wanted to do fitted into an acceptable paradigm?

Having a baby was my gateway to studying with the Open University which was very new in 1972. I flitted from maths to science to psychology and finally settled on philosophy. My dad said I was a perpetual student, as if this was something useless! I just laughed at him and he grinned.

When I finally discovered Traditional Chinese Medicine and devoted 12 years to studying it, my family was completely baffled. “Will you be making a living from this?” asked my dad and I twinkled at him, watching the resignation slowly creep into his expression. “No, Dad. This is not a career. This is a vocation!” and I set about explaining the vows involved and the spiritual aspects of becoming a Barefoot Doctor.

My husband was equally unimpressed. He and I had been estranged for more than a decade by the time I set up my first clinic, but we were still very good friends. He would visit and get fed up waiting for me to finish with a client before I was free to talk with him. He would eye the shelves loaded with glass jars of herbs suspiciously. It was all “mumbo-jumbo” to him!

Trying to explain the theories of yin, yang and chi to my family and friends was hopeless. They would glaze over and change the subject if they could. It was disappointing but typical. The only people who wanted to know were the clients who came to me as a last resort, having failed to get healing from their general practitioner of standard centralised British NHS medicine.

Luckily for me, my son was mad keen on all things electronic and he had been a perpetual student too. His interests centred around electricity, radio and physics. When I talked about chi, he recognised it as electro-magnetic energy and between us we discovered that science and the most ancient healing arts in the world had a great deal in common but had simply been compartmentalised so severely that there was a wall between them.

We broke down that wall.

That is why listening to Dr Jack Kruse was so interesting for me. Yes, he was claiming to have made certain scientific discoveries, but I was recognising the deepest and most ancient knowledge of the Shaolin and the Tibetan healers - all that was needed was a marrying of the semantics! I doubt if the good doctor would appreciate hearing me point this out to him…. let’s leave his ego intact on that score!

I liked the word that Dr Jack Kruse used, decentralised, because it suggests uncoupling the intellect from narratives that have failed humanity. Not just in terms of the healing arts but also in terms of farming, geo-politics, finance and commercial entrepreneurship. It encourages fully independent thinking.

He placed some significance on Bitcoin and crypto currencies, without realising that a global currency is not even remotely decentralised! For me, crypto currencies have one glaring flaw - they don’t exist in real life. They are entirely cyber and that depends on the availability of the energy grid, the internet and devices to access your stash. That is risky, in my opinion.

Furthermore, I was not over impressed with Dr Kruse’s sudden bullying stance at the end of the interview. He spoke as if he would disregard Doc Malik and anyone else who did not take part in his favoured brand of decentralisation…. which seems somewhat oddly centralised if it were to develop into a global currency. 😵

The concept suggests that the way forward is to decentralise from the centralising and restrictive agendas proposed by the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, The World Health Organisation, Corporate Banking and most national politics.

It is my new word of hope!

I DECLARE MYSELF THOROUGHLY DECENTRALISED!

BUT I SUSPECT THAT I ALWAYS HAVE BEEN! 😉

What about you?