After instigating a Turpentine Therapy with some noticeable success last weekend I took another dose on Thursday, as soon as I noticed that I had a build up of mucus to cough up that morning. There was the expected Turpy breath and burps but no ill effects whatsoever. So I am happy to say that I benefitted enormously from that experiment and will continue with it.

Later on Thursday I received an iTera Classic device by registered post. My friend, Lyndia, who lives in Aberdeenshire, has been recommending this to me for quite some time so I had asked her to arrange for one to be sent to me.

Not only did she order the device but she loaded my email with lots of information about how to use it and what to avoid so I will pass this information onto you here.

Lyndia and I have been friends since we were very young mums, in 1980. We worked together as barmaids in a busy Aberdeenshire village pub which became a very popular music venue in the time we worked there. We worked hard, but we played hard too!

Even though I moved south to the Essex coast in 1982, Lyndia and I kept in touch and shared all our trials and tribulations, usually by phone.

Coincidentally, we both went into the healing arts later in life.

Lyndia became a Sports Massage Therapist and had a small clinic on the Aberdeen University Campus. She treated all sorts of people, not just students and she is an unstoppable workaholic, putting in gruelling hours, 9am to 9pm most days of the week.

Nowadays she has a website and a private clinic but still works far too much!

Meanwhile, I had studied Traditional Chinese Medicine which includes acupuncture, herbal medicine and tuina, a kind of massage or hands on healing. I was working in two private clinics seeing a wide variety of clients and I was helping to run a charity set up to help people recover from addiction.

During those years we barely saw each other, because we were both too busy and occupied with business development.

In 2008, I returned from living in Spain and after wandering about aimlessly for a bit, Lyndia rescued me from a depression by helping me to move back up to Aberdeenshire. She did her very best to break through my doldrums by asking me to show her tuina and to explain how Chinese Medicine ‘thinks’. She took me into work with her and I demonstrated the basics while we chatted over the concepts of Yin, Yang and Chi. She picked it up very quickly and, after I returned south to England, she began introducing some of the skills into her therapies with her customary enthusiasm.

So you see, when she got in touch recently, recommending this new Chinese tool, the iTera Classic, I was most intrigued. She was having a lot of success with it on a wide variety of injuries and conditions.

She sent me some information by email:

Lyndia was careful to point out:

Do not use the iTera wand on... ● METAL i.e., (hip replacements/knee replacements or any plates and pins in the body) ● CONTACT LENSES (the iTera can melt them) ● BOTOX (distorts) ● IMPLANTS i.e., (breast ones, etc.) ● TOP OF HEAD if high blood pressure is a problem for you.

Naturally, I opened up my parcel as soon as I received it, on Thursday. I was amazed at the beautiful workmanship and lovely carrying case it came in.

I plugged it in and tried it out. It has several settings and is very powerful. There is a blowing action (like a hairdryer) and a bright light source helping you to pin point the area you are treating.

The first thing I did was ‘energise’ my pint glass of distilled water and begin to drink it. This simply involved pointing the business end at the water until it warmed up a bit. Apparently, hydration is a vital part of the treatment, whatever condition you are aiming to work upon.

Then I used the weakest setting and pointed the wand at the central chi vortex points of my palms and the soles of my feet. I moved onto areas of my left side which are still numb after having had cerebral strokes. It was a most pleasant experience. Then I wanded my face and focused on age spots and some small excema scars on my arms.

My sceptical son asked why Lyndia had sent me a very posh looking hairdryer!

But she had anticipated his tech-head no-nonsense attitude and furnished me with all the specifications. He muttered something about terahertz being a term to describe certain types of light and closely examined the device. I explained that the light, focused through a crystal, is reputed to pass through the skin to a considerable depth and may help repair damage.

I watched a short very technical informative video on You Tube:

and I found this useful discussion on the actual device I have in my home now. The panellists explain how the wand works for them and raised some very interesting questions:

Now, I have been using the iTera wand for 3 full days and trying to drink a lot of the iTera wand energised water. I have wanded all over everywhere on my body that I can reach!

In for a penny, in for a pound!

I am extraordinarily cheerful at the moment, I have definitely noticed that! So many thanks, Lyndia!

Yesterday, Dan and I went for a walk through our local woods to reach the edge of the high escarpment we live on. Many areas were very flooded and muddy but Spiffy McZoom coped very well with all the puddles!

From the viewing point, beyond the trees, we can see all the way over Poole town and harbour. It was lovely to see it in some rare sunshine!

Dan took a photo of me and you can just about see the seashore in the long distance! Note the whitened sky? Yeah, a really blue sky has become a very rare sight here. 🙄

Obviously, I will let you know what improvements I observe as I continue with my experiments using the iTera wand!

Take care, everyone!