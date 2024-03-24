Taking Turpentine Therapy
100% pure pine tree gum with sugar is an old remedy recommended by Dr. Jennifer Daniels, MD/MBA to release tape worms, cancer, lyme disease and candida albicans.
Last week I bought some Georgia Pine Gum 100% Spirits of Turpentine.
Here is Dr Daniels’ exact protocol that I am following:
https://archive.org/stream/turp_candida_daniels/turp_candida_daniels_djvu.txt
As you may know, I won't recommend any protocol until I have actually done it myself.
It has taken a week of following Dr Daniels instructions, so I am now (Sunday 24th March 2024 at 7pm GMT) ready to proceed with the first dose of turpentine on sugar.
I will write about my experiences in the comments section below, over the next few days, so be sure to pop back to this post to see how I get on.
If I don't survive, it has been lovely knowing you! 🤣😂
No, seriously! I don’t think the treatment is likely to kill me!
I am just teasing you!
I could not resist that.
I have a wickedness in my soul which results in some very naughty jokes sometimes.
Sorry!
Great teacher Jennifer Daniels.
Here are some podcasts with her for those interested: https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/healing-with-dr-daniels-513918
There are older ones on archive but I can't find them now.
I'm also very interested in the Borax question. "The Universal Antidote" website is worth taking notes on before you can't find the web page anymore.