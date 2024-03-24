Last week I bought some Georgia Pine Gum 100% Spirits of Turpentine.

Here is Dr Daniels’ exact protocol that I am following:

https://archive.org/stream/turp_candida_daniels/turp_candida_daniels_djvu.txt

As you may know, I won't recommend any protocol until I have actually done it myself.

It has taken a week of following Dr Daniels instructions, so I am now (Sunday 24th March 2024 at 7pm GMT) ready to proceed with the first dose of turpentine on sugar.

I will write about my experiences in the comments section below, over the next few days, so be sure to pop back to this post to see how I get on.

If I don't survive, it has been lovely knowing you! 🤣😂

No, seriously! I don’t think the treatment is likely to kill me!

I am just teasing you!

I could not resist that.

I have a wickedness in my soul which results in some very naughty jokes sometimes.

Sorry!