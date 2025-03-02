Cobalt is widely used in various industries due to its unique properties. It is a key component in rechargeable battery electrodes, particularly in lithium-ion batteries, which are crucial for powering electronic devices and electric vehicles. Additionally, cobalt is used in the production of super-alloys for gas turbine engines, where it provides high-temperature strength and corrosion resistance. These alloys are also used in hard-facing applications and for making parts that need to withstand extreme conditions.

See this patent for Fe−Co−V alloy (Iron-Cobalt-Vanadium): https://patents.google.com/patent/US6685882B2/en

This alloy has properties which make cold fusion possible!

Who is very interested in Fusion Energy and the Fusion Torch?

King Charles III

For my previous research into the royal interest in Fusion see: Terra Carta and Astra Carta

And China

Recent Reuters article about a new Fusion Reactor in China.

high quality raw cobalt

Ukraine has significant cobalt reserves, estimated at up to 9,000 tonnes. These reserves are located in nickel fields, with nickel and cobalt often being co-produced. Ukraine's cobalt deposits are primarily in the Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Note that they are not in the parts of Ukraine which have been annexed by Russia.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kirovohrad Oblast

The exact commercial viability and current exploration status of these deposits are either not known or hitherto undisclosed but open cast mining certainly chops up the land!

Let’s look at the other rare earth deposits in Ukraine:

Cobalt is particularly important in the petrochemical industry as a catalyst for removing sulphur and other impurities from crude oil, improving fuel quality and reducing emissions. In the medical field, cobalt is used in radiotherapy treatments and as a material for prosthetics like hip and knee replacements. Furthermore, cobalt-based blue pigments have been used for centuries to colour glass, ceramics, and paints, providing a distinctive blue hue.

Cobalt's magnetic properties make it valuable in the production of powerful magnets used in electric motors, wind turbines, and high-end audio equipment. It is also used in catalysts for the petroleum and chemical industries, and in the manufacture of cemented carbides and diamond tools. Cobalt's ability to maintain magnetic properties at high temperatures makes it valuable in magnetic recording applications, ensuring reliable data storage devices. Cobalt also contributes to specialized magnets such as samarium-cobalt and neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are vital in electronics for components like sensors and actuators.

Cobalt is evidently indispensable across a wide range of applications, from electronics and energy storage to aerospace and healthcare.

President Trump was pipped to the post!

Did Sir Keir Starmer get the jump on Trump over the rare earth minerals in Ukraine?

Alex Krainer thinks so, citing the 100 year agreement made between UK and Ukraine in January 2025. Trump was just the last to know…. what is worse, today’s Lancaster House, London summit on Ukraine includes 19 world leaders, but Trump was not invited.

Live from London:

