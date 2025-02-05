Further to my last post about the work undertaken by the Carnicom Institute, I would like to thank my wonderful subscribers for sharing it so much that it achieved the highest number of views of any of my previous efforts here on Substack.

I found Cliff Carnicom’s work incredibly interesting and thought provoking. Not least of my concerns was the topic of cancer. It is yet another of those ridiculously taboo subjects that we must be careful not to fall foul of the law when tackling. We must never claim to have cured cancer. That is not acceptable, apparently. 🙄

On a personal level, my doctor ran some blood tests at the start of 2024 and genuinely looked amazed to find that I do not have cancer!

‘Does he hope to close my file, or what?’ I thought, utterly paranoid! 😵

Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells, according to my AI amigo, Venice. I like that AI site because it claims to be uncensored and it is always easy to understand. Try it out yourself.

I lost no time getting down to the roots of the matter:

I asked: Who first named that group of diseases ‘Cancer’?

The term 'cancer' is derived from the Greek word 'karkinos', which means crab. The Greek physician Hippocrates (460-370 BCE) is often credited with being the first to use the term 'karkinos' to describe tumours. However, it was the Greek physician Galen (129-216 CE) who later used the term 'karkinos' to describe what we now know as cancer. The Greek physician Claudius Galen described cancer as a crab-like condition, possibly due to the swollen blood vessels surrounding a tumour resembling a crab's claws. The name 'cancer' was later adopted into Latin as 'cancer', and has since been used in various forms in many languages to describe the disease.

I continued my inquiry: Thank you! Maybe Galen saw that the tumours were populated with crab like parasites?

That's an interesting theory, but it's unlikely that Galen saw crab-like parasites in tumours. The idea that cancer is caused by parasites, such as worms or insects, is an old one, but it has been largely discredited. Galen's description of cancer as a crab-like condition was likely due to the appearance of the swollen blood vessels surrounding a tumour, as I mentioned earlier. In ancient times, physicians believed that cancer was caused by an imbalance of bodily fluids, or "humours," and they often used vivid and descriptive language to characterize the disease. It wasn't until much later, with the discovery of cells and the development of modern microscopy, that scientists began to understand the true nature of cancer as a disease characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and division.

Intrigued, I asked: True nature of cancer seems to be beyond scientists even after many centuries of studies. What if cancer is caused by blood parasites infecting cells and causing cell division to house their progeny?

The idea that cancer is caused by blood parasites infecting cells and causing cell division to house their progeny is not a new concept, but it's also not a widely accepted theory in the scientific community. However, there is some evidence to suggest that certain parasites can contribute to the development of cancer. According to the search results, certain parasitic worms can raise the risk of developing some kinds of cancer (source: American Cancer Society). Additionally, parasite infection is one of the many environmental factors that can significantly contribute to carcinogenesis and is already known to be associated with a variety of malignancies in both human and veterinary medicine (source: Infectious Agents and Cancer). The CDC has also linked cancer cells from a parasite to human tumours (source: CDC Online Newsroom), suggesting that there may be a connection between parasites and cancer. Furthermore, research has shown that infections with viruses, bacteria, and parasites have been recognized for years to be associated with human carcinogenicity (source: PMC). However, it's essential to note that cancer is a complex and multifactorial disease, and it's unlikely that a single cause, such as blood parasites, can explain all cases of cancer. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) explains that cancer is caused by genetic changes that lead to uncontrolled cell growth and division (source: NCI). In summary, while there is some evidence to suggest that parasites may play a role in the development of cancer, it's not a proven theory, and more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between parasites and cancer.

I was warming up to this, so I proposed: Genetic changes are caused by unnatural electro-magnetic frequencies and we certainly have an overload of those since telecoms went wireless!

The idea that genetic changes can be caused by unnatural electro-magnetic frequencies is supported by some research. A study published in 2022 found that ambient levels of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields have risen sharply in the last five decades and have become a ubiquitous, continuous, biologically active environmental pollutant. This study suggests that many species of flora and fauna are affected by these fields due to their unique physiologies and habitats. Another study found that extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields can cause DNA strand breaks, which can lead to genetic mutations. Additionally, research has shown that exposure to artificial radio frequency electromagnetic fields can promote transposable element dysregulation and genomic instability in organisms. The World Health Organization also notes that electric fields are created by differences in voltage, and magnetic fields are created when electric current flows. The strength of these fields depends on the voltage and current, respectively. It's worth noting that the National Cancer Institute has a fact sheet on electromagnetic fields and cancer, which examines the potential connection between these fields and cancer. While the evidence is not yet conclusive, it's clear that unnatural electro-magnetic frequencies can have biological effects, including potentially causing genetic changes. Overall, the available evidence suggests that there may be a link between unnatural electro-magnetic frequencies and genetic changes, which could be relevant to the development of diseases such as cancer. However, more research is needed to fully understand this relationship.

Curious to see if the introduction of wireless telecoms coincided with an uptick in cancer I began with this question: When was it that telecoms first went wireless?

The first wireless telecoms systems were introduced in the 1970s and 1980s, with the first commercial cellular network launched in Japan in 1979. However, it was the introduction of digital cellular networks in the 1990s that marked the beginning of widespread wireless telecoms. The first digital cellular network, known as GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications), was launched in Finland in 1991. This was followed by the introduction of other digital cellular networks, such as CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access) and TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access), in the mid-1990s. The widespread adoption of wireless telecoms accelerated with the introduction of 2G (second-generation) cellular networks in the late 1990s, which enabled faster data transfer rates and supported services such as text messaging and internet access. Since then, wireless telecoms have continued to evolve with the introduction of 3G, 4G, and now 5G networks, which offer even faster data transfer rates and support a wide range of applications and services.

Has there been a corresponding up-tick in cancer cases since the 1990s?

According to the search results, there has been a mixed trend in cancer cases since the 1990s. While some sources report a decline in cancer incidence rates, others indicate an increase in certain types of cancer. A 2024 report from the American Cancer Society states that overall cancer death rates have decreased, but incidence is increasing for many common cancers, including 6 of the top 10. Additionally, a Yale Medicine article from 2024 notes that cancer diagnoses in people younger than 50 are on the rise. On the other hand, a USAFacts article from 2024 reports that between 2000 and 2021, the cancer incidence rate per 100,000 people fell by 5.7%, while the mortality rate dropped by 27.5%. Another study published in PMC found that the overall age-standardized cancer incidence rate continues to decline, although the number of cases diagnosed each year increases due to an aging population. It's worth noting that these trends may vary depending on factors such as age group, type of cancer, and geographic location. Overall, while there is some evidence of an increase in certain types of cancer, particularly among younger populations, other sources suggest a decline or stabilization in cancer incidence rates since the 1990s.

Younger people use mobile phones far more than the elderly and they are more likely to socialise in EMF saturated venues such as gigs, festivals and clubs. What studies have there been on cancer in connection to mobile phone use?

Several studies have investigated the potential link between mobile phone use and cancer. A study published on the NCI website, found in the search results titled "Cell Phones and Cancer Risk Fact Sheet - NCI", observed no association between cell phone use and the incidence of glioma, meningioma, or acoustic neuroma, even among people who had been cell phone subscribers for 13 or more years. Another study, titled "The relationship between adolescents' well-being and their wireless phone use: a cross-sectional study - PMC", examined the exposure of young people to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) from cellphones, cordless phones, and WiFi. The study aimed to ascertain associations between New Zealand early-adolescents' subjective well-being and their wireless phone use. Additionally, a similar study titled "The relationship between adolescents' well-being and their wireless phone use: a cross-sectional study | Environmental Health | Full Text" also investigated the relationship between RF-EMF exposure from wireless phones and well-being in adolescents. These studies suggest that there is ongoing research into the potential health effects of mobile phone use, particularly among younger populations who are more likely to be exposed to EMFs in various settings. However, the current evidence does not establish a clear link between mobile phone use and cancer risk.

I have written a large number of articles on my concerns about the impact of EMFs on our general health but I have never tried to narrow down my research to one disease before. When comparing the symptoms of Covid19 with those previously labelled Microwave Sickness or Electro-magnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), I could not avoid noticing a strong correlation and all my work in that area can be found archived here:

After reading Cliff Carnicom’s work and seeing his video interviews two things had struck me as significant.

1 There have been significant changes to blood since 1995.

2 The Cross Domain Bacteria that he has documented proliferate under the influence of electro-magnetic radiation.

I asked Cliff Carnicom: “Have you considered that what you are calling Cross Domain Bacteria might be blood parasites in their various stages of life?” This interesting video illustrates my point and explains why I embarked on my conversation with Venice AI:

I just checked to see if there had been any reply from Cliff Carnicom to my query.

Unfortunately there is nothing.

I am sure my wonderful subscribers will have plenty to say! You always do! 😉

