Thanks to a list of references found on the following Substack article, I listened to an interview of Cliff Carnicom by Harry Blazer:

The interview is » the final part of a three-part series and provides an essential overview of Cliff Carnicom’s work simply explained. I highly recommend that you hear it.

A screenshot from the most recent interview linked at the foot of this article

Clifford Carnicom is the founder and President of the Carnicom Institute, a non-profit research and educational organization that is devoted to environmental and health issues. Clifford also worked as a technical research scientist acting in a professional capacity supporting analysis and development of major Department of Defense physical and weapons modeling systems, with extensive computer programming and system application development experience. He has held a Top Secret/SCI clearance. He was appointed for and completed two years of intensive graduate level studies in mathematics, statistics, computer science, and geodesy under the auspices of the Department of Defense. Clifford Carnicom was a self-employed professional computer consultant in Santa Fe, New Mexico for seventeen years. He provided unique on-site personal services to small businesses and individuals including system analysis, networking, software development, and website consultation design, and implementation services. In addition to computer, analytical and management skills, Clifford holds a variety of other skills and expertise from his prior careers including his work as a Cadastral Land Surveyor and research scientist in support of public domain lands of the Bureau of Land Management where he developed original software to assist in the automation and efficiency of large scale database operations. He investigated and researched alternative and sophisticated technologies for geodetic surveys. Clifford has been a federal employee of the United States government for 15 years within three agencies, including the Department of Defense, The Bureau of Land Management, and the United States Forest Service. Clifford was the Defense Mapping Agency Aerospace Center Employee of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, and he received the Geodetic Sciences Departmental Award for outstanding technical, managerial, and cost effective performance. He provided the US Defense research industry with original solutions to system development and modeling problems, including application of higher mathematics, statistics, computer programming, information management, task scheduling, product development, and computer graphics. Clifford has extensive technical briefing and written communication experience. He has received the Department of Defense Best Presentation Award representative of his excellent communication skills. His Bachelor of Science Cum Laude degree was attained in the field of Surveying and Photogrammetry from the Civil Engineering Department at California State University at Fresno, California. His post-graduate studies were conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Defense at The Ohio State University and Washington University. He also possesses an Associate of Sciences degree and a Forest Engineering vocational degree from College of the Redwoods in Eureka, California. Additional studies were completed at Mesa Community College, St. Louis Community College, Humboldt State University and the University of California. His education encompasses a wide variety of disciplines, including geodetic science, advanced mathematics, engineering, statistics, physical sciences, accounting, computer science and the life, environmental and biological sciences. Clifford continues to further his education with ongoing study that includes the Great Courses, Thinkwell scientific courses, Wiley Chemistry Views and Spectroscopy Now portals, molecular spectroscopy, ACS webinars, numerous scientific and trade journals, and with completed and accredited online courses at Duke University, The University of Manchester, and Nanyang Technological University. Clifford is a member of the American Chemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Society for Science and the Public. Clifford is an Extra Class Amateur Radio Operator with callsign N0LKC and he is a member of the American Amateur Radio League (ARRL). ~ quoted from the Carnicom Institute website.

I cannot improve upon the comments I have seen from other authors and so I quote them, with references forthwith:

What is being referred to as coagulation are a family of transformations that are being seen in the blood re: erythrocytes (blood cells) becoming stickier. Clifford has observed various forms of this stickiness for decades - along with misshapes and of course erythrocytes invaded by the CDB.



There have been lots of folks reporting blood clots and clotting (coagulation) associated with the jab. What is very significant about what Clifford is saying is that he is now seeing a more pronounced problem in the un-jabbed as well. So the COVID and post COVID OP era = more problems with blood "coagulation" - everywhere you look.



But even more astonishing is the transformation that Clifford observed by taking diluted human blood and putting current into it. That was truly astonishing. You need to understand the significance of this finding. ~ Harry Blazer’s comment.

This is the final paper in a research paper series by Carnicom Institute under the title of “Blood Alterations: I – VI.

I will introduce two phrases here at the onset, the first is that of a “kill switch”. This first is well known and the second phrase comes to mind as a slightly gentler option, and that is one of “selective decimation”. I am writing from the standpoint of managing a scientific chronology for close to three decades now; the expression here is not solely that of intuition and personal perspective. There is now a record of more than 400 research papers along with an estimated 5000 pages of laboratory notes that paints a completely consistent portrait of environmental and biological transformation of this planet. The record has been available for all to examine, repeat, refute or confirm. No formal process of those steps has taken place and we are left, together as a species, to frame our understanding of what has taken place and what shall take place in our future. I am increasingly of a mindset that it will be left to future generations to determine if this retrospective will ever take place. It may or may not happen. I think that this paper can be kept relatively simple, as the complex work that precedes it has been completed and written. The meaning of a “kill switch” is not hard to envision, but the scale of it might be. Conceptually and theoretically, it would appear that a “kill switch” for the human race now exists. It is one of our questions as a species if we would like to confront that potential reality or not. From the evidence that has progressively accumulated, it would seem that delivery of sufficient current (apparently quite minimal) into the human race on a global scale could conceivably annihilate the human species. The mechanism would be the transformation of the blood as outlined in this paper series. We may not wish to entertain the prospect within the comfort range of the human psyche, but I would argue that we must. Circumstances have been unattended now for far too long to escape the prospect. Although unwitnessed in our human history, a global Electromagnetic Pulse of sufficient magnitude might be one mechanism of such extinction. History tells us that extinction of a species does not necessarily mean the extinction of life, but I doubt that we are in position to make that determination right now. The coined phrase of “selective decimation” could be kinder to the human species In this case, we have the full range of lethality to apply, be it an individual, select individuals, a group, or the global population en masse. This process can actually already be operational, and it is doubtful that it could be easily identified or even known. In popular lingo, I suppose it could be characterized as a perfect “whodunnit” scenario. No one need ever know, and the only sign to attract any notice would be an increase in the mortality rate, which is likely to become simply another information management issue. Unexplained increases in “sudden deaths”, cardiovascular mortality, autopsy anomalies, or unusual actuarial or insurance reports might be other clues that are present. There is already reason to think that such change is in place but it apparently remains undeserving of special attention. Coupling research of the “vaccine” campaign consequences with the research of Carnicom Institute is a requirement to understand the scope of any recent changes in human health. It is not a given, in any fashion, that Carnicom Institute will be able to contribute to that requirement. I think that the foundation for further transformation of this world and our species is in place. The clues have been there for some time now, and they remain in front of us today. I am disposed to caring about and recognizing such clues. In my case, furthermore, it is my responsibility to let them be known. The question of whether a process is reversible or not, even given adequate awareness, is not at all certain as to its outcome. We have been writing that history for some time now and we, as a species, are at least partially accountable for its future. ~ Quoted from: https://carnicominstitute.org/blood-alterations-a-six-part-series/

Increasingly, global spraying or “geoengineering” is becoming a topic of open discussion, with pictures of sprayed skies trending on social media, and states like Tennessee, Minnesota, and New Hampshire passing or introducing bills to ban the spraying operations in their states. However, while many people and politicians are only now asking questions about what is in our skies, this week’s guest, independent researcher Clifford Carnicom, began asking those questions over 25 years ago. When Carnicom began investigating the global spraying program in the late 1990s—examining samples derived from tissue, blood, air filters, plants, and rainwater that he received from all over the U.S. (and later, from all over the world)—he found that they featured well-known metallic salts containing aluminum, barium, and strontium, but also a mysterious biological agent. Within strange filaments present in the samples resided very small bacteria that, when cultured, would start to produce materials such as fibers, proteins, polymers, and—even more strangely—synthetic red blood cells. He concluded that the bacterium and its byproducts affect our entire system, and, notably, our blood. Because of the bacterium’s very strange properties, which do not seem to belong strictly to a single domain of life, Carnicom, after careful consideration, termed it “cross-domain bacteria” (CDB). Carnicom makes the important point that we have been led astray by descriptions of the global spraying operations as “geoengineering” or “chemtrails,” allowing the bioengineering component—which has been a key feature of the operation from the outset—to escape scrutiny. Two decades ago, the bacterial culture discovered by Carnicom may have seemed to belong to the realm of science fiction. But currently—as I discussed in my Pharma Food report for Solari—GMO bacteria that will produce all kinds of materials are a huge growth market, supported by the likes of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and its Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as well as investors like Bill Gates. McKinsey has predicted a “direct economic impact of up to $4 trillion a year over the next 10 to 20 years.” After the rollout of the Covid shots, when blood clots began receiving worldwide attention, embalmers shared rubbery samples with Carnicom. He found that the CDB and its byproducts—in this case, polymers—are strongly present in the clots. However, pointing to his well-documented and publicly accessible 20-year track record before the start of the “Covid era,” Carnicom emphasizes that this is not a new phenomenon. Concerningly, everyone’s blood is affected by the CDB, with his lab results showing that the CDB cause clotting and also respond strongly to electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). Although there are differences between “vaxxed” and “unvaxxed” blood, both have a propensity for clotting; this biological agent seems to be playing a major role in the health issues that we are seeing in both the injected and uninjected. Health practitioners alarmed by the rise in sudden and excess mortality, turbo cancers, and heart, blood, and fertility issues—and who consider the global injection campaign as the main culprit—need to understand that the injections only sped up a process set into motion decades ago. Understanding this broader context provides a glimmer of hope in this dark tale. Carnicom’s research papers and notebooks contain a treasure trove of information about how the CDB gestate in the body, under what circumstances, and in what chemical reactions. The knowledge of what makes the CDB thrive is the key to making it stop. According to Carnicom, this should be possible with dietary changes and supplements accessible to all. As a researcher, Carnicom is not in a position to give health advice, but there is reason to expect that nutritionists, doctors, and other health practitioners will be able to translate his laboratory findings into practical solutions. ~ By Elze van Hamelen who writes for the Solari Report.

The Solari Report has assisted Clifford Carnicom by sharing his work and Elze interviewed him very recently: https://home.solari.com/global-bioengineering-a-history-of-blood-clotting-with-clifford-carnicom/

I have drawn attention to Mr Carnicom’s work in the past when I contrasted his work with that of Craig Venter:

I encourage all my readers to subscribe to, follow and study the work covered by the Carnicom Institute. I think that an answer to our many concerns can be found there.

