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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
3dEdited

Sam visits Letchworth Garden City…. the designed ideal Fabian City, apparently.

https://youtu.be/4ChLPwtrw_g

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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
6d

Orwell sums it up, nicely:

"The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which"

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