The Fabian Society has supplied every Labour Prime Minister in history.

141 of 411 Labour MPs are members.

More than half the cabinet.

And they tell you all this on their website!

The Fabian Society is a British socialist organisation founded on January 4, 1884, dedicated to advancing social democracy and democratic socialism through gradualist and reformist methods rather than revolutionary overthrow.

Named after the Roman general Quintus Fabius Maximus, known for his strategy of delaying attacks until the opportune moment, the Fabians operate today as Britain’s oldest political think tank and is one of twenty socialist societies constitutionally affiliated with the Labour Party.

Key historical and operational facts include:

* Founding and Ideology:

Established as an offshoot of the Fellowship of the New Life by prominent thinkers like George Bernard Shaw, Sidney Webb, Beatrice Webb, and Graham Wallas, the society rejected violent upheaval in favour of “permeating” political institutions with socialist ideas.

* Political Influence:

The Fabians were instrumental in founding the Labour Representation Committee in 1900 (precursor to the Labour Party) and the London School of Economics in 1895, significantly shaping the modern welfare state and the National Health Service.

* Controversies and Criticism:

While influential, the society has faced criticism from the left for being a ”clique of bourgeois socialists” (a term used by Friedrich Engels) and for its historical support of British imperialism and the Boer War, which led to the departure of members like H. G. Wells and Bertrand Russell.

* Current Status:

The society maintains a membership of over 6,000 and functions as an independent think tank that publishes research, convenes conferences, and facilitates debate on issues of equality, poverty, and social justice without holding a single organisational policy view.

Founded in 1884 with a wolf in sheep’s clothing as their coat of arms, the Fabian Society is Britain’s oldest political think tank — and the organisation most people have never heard of. Their strategy, which they openly called “permeation,” was to infiltrate institutions from within rather than build new ones. They founded the London School of Economics, started the New Statesman, wrote Labour’s constitution, and traced a direct pipeline from pamphlet to law that still operates today. But the part they’d rather you didn’t examine too closely? The founders — George Bernard Shaw, Sidney and Beatrice Webb, H.G. Wells — were committed eugenicists who advocated forced sterilisation and lethal chambers for those they deemed unfit. William Beveridge, the architect of the welfare state, sat on the Eugenics Society’s council and presented his welfare blueprint to eugenicists on the same day Parliament debated it. And the man who tried to warn you? George Orwell. His teacher at Eton was Aldous Huxley — whose brother Julian coined the term “transhumanism” and ran the Eugenics Society. Orwell gave one lecture to the Fabians. They rewrote his words without permission. He spent the rest of his life writing about exactly that. Every claim in this video is sourced from the Fabians’ own publications, verified historical records, and primary documents. This is not a conspiracy theory. It’s their own words.

As you know British politics perpetually swings between two poles, pretending to be two separate parties, so you can be forgiven for thinking that when the socialists screw up the conservatives might do better….

THEY DON’T.

As I stated above, the Socialists have at least twenty organised societies contributing to their manifestos and policies.

We can identify a similar number of influences upon the conservatives too.

I covered some of their influences and activities in the following hard-hitting article:

C.U.N.T.S. - Corruption, Usury, Narcotics, Terrorism & Subversion Frances Leader · February 7, 2022 "From 1715, when the British East India Company opened up its first Far East office in the Chinese port city of Canton, it has been official British Crown policy to foster mass-scale drug addiction against targeted foreign populations in order to impose a state of enforced backwardness and degradation, thereby maintaining British political control and l… Read full story

We find ourselves between a rock and a hard place, even though we do have some smaller political parties trying to get a say in our governance.

If you want more, you may find these other related articles interesting:

ORIGINS OF THE BRITISH NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE Frances Leader · February 14, 2024 Not quite as spontaneous and revolutionary as many believe, the British NHS does have a fascinating history and the underlying reasons for its creation reveal a great deal about the priorities of government. Read full story

UNITED KINGDOM'S DEATH SPIRAL Frances Leader · April 30, 2024 My regular readers are aware that I have predicted a massive change ahead, if you missed this post read it first: Read full story

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