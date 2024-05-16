Thank you subscribers for sticking with me through the recent years and for paying to subscribe even though I do not use paywalls. I believe that all thought and knowledge should be disseminated without cost so I intend to keep all my work accessible to all.

I have to apologise for being a bit quiet over the recent 10 days. I have made a few comments and Notes here and there, but the tinge of grump was detectable, so I figured it would be best to read and digest rather than say very much at this time.

I have observed that Substack is overloaded with fear porn, wild outrageous theories, unsubstantiated narratives and lots of new writers who seem to think talking down to their audience is clever. I admit to scrolling and scrolling without even opening many of the newsletters and Notes. I even resorted to sulkily watching crap on Netflix.

I know, pathetic, huh?

I am acutely aware that the recent dramatic solar activity may be messing with my head and making me short tempered. It certainly has continued to give me Medusa Hair!

During the recent Delingpod interview, James asked me who my influences had been and I reeled off a few who sprang to mind in that moment.

Of course I did not anticipate the question and forgot to mention two major influences. I apologise for the oversight!

I cannot remember when or how I found Alan Watt. It must have been many years ago but listening to his broadcasts became a regular indulgence for me.

I wrote about Alan here:

This is a very early recording, from 2007, and it will surprise you to hear how many of the things which concern us now are mentioned in this monologue. If you have not heard from Alan before, this is a great snapshot of his style and enigmatic content. I hope you will go on to seek out further talks and learn more. Tragically Alan Watt died suddenly on 4th March of 2021 but his partner, Melissa, is keeping his website active and uploads discussions and interviews with people Alan influenced.

Explore his website: Alan Watt - Cutting through the Matrix

Again, I don’t remember how or when I found Dean Henderson’s books and articles, it may have been via the Global Research website. Someone must have tipped me off that our interests were similar. I found his stuff very interesting. I didn’t always agree with his findings, but that didn’t matter much to me…. we were on the same trajectory and that was good enough for me to buy his self published books.

I wrote about Dean last December:

Of course, he doesn’t get published by any fancy outlets and would probably avoid them anyway! Thankfully, he is on Substack and has uploaded many excerpts from his early work since his Left Hook website was taken down by the fat controllers.

https://substack.com/@deanhenderson

If you want more, you can hear Dean and I discussing the City of London and some of its powerful history in an interview conducted by

here:

Once again, sorry for the protracted silence. Sometimes I find it difficult to conjure up the will to keep whacking my head off the same brick wall…. I know you feel the same!

