One of the sources I most respect is Dean Henderson. He has written a number of really great books which introduce the international criminal syndicates run by the aristocracy of Europe. Dean is a self-effacing, well read American man from rancher stock. He lives in South Dakota with his wife.

When you hear the words ‘British Empire’ please bear in mind that there has never been a British Empire. It was always the Venetian Empire which inherited the Roman Empire via the Senators who escaped from the ruins of Rome in 545AD and set up a maritime trading community on a swampy group of islands in northern Italy.

Piracy, slavery, theft and identity robbery enabled their descendants to create havoc in the Mediterranean with help from the Phoenicians. They named the city they built Venice and played all the small states around them against each other until they needed to expand beyond the Mediterranean and across the Atlantic.

They moved to Amsterdam, set up the Dutch East India Company and later, relocated again, under cover of William of Orange’s bloodless coup, to occupy the independent City of London and set up the British East India Company.

Dean takes up the story here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lthRrpr4HPlI/

If you want more, you can hear Dean and I discussing the City of London and some of its powerful history here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/e5VwQz4Kq73j