In all ages, in all lands, there have been those who seek truth. This seeking is an individual's search for something more than self, and much more than the confines of this worldly system. It is the seeker, who understands there is more than what meets the eye, who is not afraid and makes the choice to go into the unknown. The process of awaking has begun, the discovery is underway.

Alan Watt - A Course in Deprogramming

As many of you know, I was married to a Scotsman. Because of that I knew of certain musicians that my husband admired like Gerry Rafferty, John Martin and, of course, comedians like Billy Connolly. These individuals spoke for my Glaswegian husband through their lyrics, lifestyle and humour.

One of the musicians who worked with Gerry Rafferty went to live in Canada. He had a deeper, more profound message to deliver to the world and music just was not enough to answer his needs.

That man was Alan Watt.

He began his contribution to enlightenment with a twelve-episode set of talks on religious origins and secret societies. These first aired on worldwide shortwave radio in 1998 and is available on MP3 CD via his official website. The Sweet Liberty Radio program originally hosted those talks on WWCR radio. In the second series Alan gave a deeper look into hidden history, priesthoods, commerce and secret societies.

When I first came across his broadcast recordings I was amazed by the depth of his knowledge and quickly became hooked on hearing more from him on a regular Sunday afternoon for many years. Some of these talks lasted 4 or 5 hours, but I would always find time to hear them.

They were gold.

Unfortunately Alan Watt died unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, 4th March, 2021 and you can find the sad memorial here: https://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/articles/In_Memory_of_Alan_Watt.html

Nowadays you can catch re-runs of his shows uploaded to YouTube regularly on this channel: (527) AlanWattCTTM - YouTube by his wife, Melissa.

Here are all of Alan Watt's official sites:

https://cuttingthroughthematrix.com/

http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.net/

http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.us/ http://www.alanwattcuttingthroughthematrix.ca/

https://cuttingthrough.jenkness.com/

https://www.alanwattsentientsentinel.eu/

https://odysee.com/@AlanWattCTTM:d?view=home https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JJKRu2wRYJWO/

The last word has to go to the man himself, of course! Here is the latest redux upload in which Alan talks about another major influence on me, Carl Jung:

"When you can break through this System with all of the sciences behind it and the Wisdom of the Ages that's meant to keep you in a mental straitjacket from birth 'til death -- When you've overcome that, you've overcome the world, and you can go on from there." - Alan Watt