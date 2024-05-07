Finally! The interview I had withis here:
https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/2024-03-26-Frances-Leader:8
With many thanks to James xx
Finally! The interview I had withis here:
https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/2024-03-26-Frances-Leader:8
With many thanks to James xx
No posts
I have now added this podcast to my list of all recorded interviews and videos:
https://francesleader.substack.com/p/all-my-recorded-interviews-and-video
I loved listening to this. Your voice and accent is just as I would imagine and takes me back to where I was raised. Loved the part when you decided you’d have “a bit of a poke about” in that City of London job, also when you spoke about being a lover of "Life" itself. Interesting to know one of your sources to Black Nobility knowledge was Larouche. Hope you do more interviews like this (can’t find the Jerm Warfare one but I think because it hasn’t yet been published...).