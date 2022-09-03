This is an impromptu interview by Kenny Lloyd at Balcombe Anti Fracking Camp, Sussex, UK. I was the Treasurer/Info Tent Manager/Toilet Cleaner for the summer of 2013. I try to ignore the daft sunglasses perched upon my head! I was wearing them for a laff!

In this video I discussed the police actions, vigilantes and our response. (Truthferretfilms)

Next is a short clip from New Year’s Eve 2013/4. At the time, I was one of the Protectors defending UK against Fracking at Barton Moss, near Salford, Manchester. We see Sonia Poulton of The Peoples Voice arriving at Barton Moss (Truthferretfilms). Sonia had previously recorded a telephone conversation with me about our protest camp but that has been sadly lost. When she turned up in freezing conditions we were thrilled! YouTube restricts access to this one so that they can monitor who wants to watch it, I presume! Click through to see two very moving minutes on Camp!

New Years’ Eve Dec 31st 2013 - Sonia and Fran

After that I attended several other Anti-Fracking Camps until 2016. In 2018 I got in touch with Richie Allen to volunteer information about the Protectors and we covered the most important reasons why fracking had to be stopped. We had several more camps to go before Big Oil & Gas chucked in the towel.

1) FRACKING

The Richie Allen Show - Thursday November 1st 2018 (listen to the 2nd hour)

2) UPDATE ON FRACKING AND CLIMATE CHANGE/ EXTINCTION REBELLION

The Richie Allen Show - Wednesday April 17th 2019 (listen to the 2nd hour)

3) DEEP DIVE INTO TOTALITARIANISM AND SPIRITUAL BELIEFS

The Richie Allen Radio Show - Tuesday October 15th 2019 (listen to the 2nd hour)

4) I was then INTERVIEWED BY TONY GOSLING ABOUT MY CONTROVERSIAL VIEWS regarding C19 and EMFs during lockdown of 2020.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOelwYptrJoG/

5) As a fan of Dean Henderson, the writer, I was thrilled to be on a panel with him discussing geo-politics!

RAMOLA D, DEAN HENDERSON & FRANCES LEADER ISSUE URGENT WAKE UP CALL TO THE LONG WAR ON HUMANITY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/e5VwQz4Kq73j/

6) LOCKDOWN TERROR TYRANTS - A DISCUSSION BETWEEN MARK WINDOWS & FRANCES LEADER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wc2Px7BuWA4v/

7) THE NEW PANDEMIC ERA WITH MARK WINDOWS & FRANCES LEADER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LIqwlUrFs7db/

8) REVEALED! GREAT VIRUS DECEPTION, HISTORIC RADIATION SECRET, POWER OF HUMAN ENERGY SYSTEMS/CHI: #271 with Ramola D Nov 17th 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MNcIhKNxgh1V/

9) ESCAPING THE AUSSIE GULAG JAN 2022 WITH PEGGY MATHEW (Retro Globetrotter on Substack) (January 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vymWelIhGOw7/

—0—

Ramola D and I are scheduling a fresh chat in the near future and I will add it here as soon as it is available.

This post will continue to be updated as necessary….