We had that little chinwag on the 4th of July and Sir Starmer did indeed grab his ticket to Downing Street that day! So much has happened since then, not least of which is the appalling increase in censorship and criminalisation of free speech in Britain.

This week, we are hearing of two British journalists (Sarah Wilkinson & Richard Medhurst) who were arrested, mistreated and looted of their communications devices under suspicion of Domestic Terrorism because they write about the atrocities in Gaza.

That too is part of the desire for possession I was trying to explain during the final half hour of the interview. The international crime syndicate, aka the Roman Empire Mk2, seeks to OWN everything and every square inch of land. Gaza is sitting on huge gas reserves and also occupies a strip of land which has potential to become a second Suez Canal so it is being systematically depopulated and razed to the ground.

My heart aches for Gazans who have been victimised for the actions taken by a faux political elite, Hamas and now, those of us who object to the genocide are condemned as terrorists??

Crazy world isn't it?

for being brave enough to share my opinions. I appreciate him very much for giving me the opportunity to speak freely. I look forward to the day when we can all do that without risk of incarceration.

