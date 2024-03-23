Everyone laughed at me and my visions when I was a child. 😔

My parents called me ‘Dream-Boat-Annie’ and chastised me constantly for being ‘away with the fairies’ or in a trance-like state. They didn’t like my ‘flights of fancy’ as they called them and they accused me of lying about everything, all the time. My visions were often very frightening, but they did not want to hear about them.

As a consequence, I spent most of my time in my room, either under punishment or through choice. I read voraciously, even when forced to 'go out to play’. I would take a book with me and sit in a quiet corner of the garden or the park. I didn’t play much.

I have never forgotten my visions, even though my records of them, neatly written and drawn in a note book, were stolen by my mum and given to the head teacher of our junior school when I was nine years old.

That head master passed the book on to a bloody psychiatrist. 🙄

I was whisked off to meet this guy and was absolutely convinced that everyone thought I was crazy. I was silently furious with my mother and, although I never once told her, the theft of my most treasured possession ruined what little respect I ever had for her.

That was how I got 'special education' - the psychiatrist conducted all sorts of tests (association, cognitive and IQ examinations) and finally concluded that I was 'gifted'.

These thieving, disrespectful so-called ‘adults’ never returned to me my book of predictions and drawings.

They did not realise it but these events traumatised me badly.

I ceased trusting all adults at that point and was shoved into a snotty all girls' grammar school, away from all my friends. I stopped writing and drawing my visions until I became an adult myself. I was convinced that education was trying to turn me into a Stepford Wife or, even worse, an obedient academic.

I was having none of it.

I went my own way. Usually in secret.

Since then I have tried to tell people about my visions. I have written about them, but I keep getting the feeling that I haven’t expressed them quite clearly enough.

I can’t quite seem to convey the magnitude of these visions.

So I will have another stab at it:

First let’s establish a brief background history for context.

The Romans sacked and destroyed the Temple of Jerusalem in 70AD.

They sent the rebellious people into exile and renamed their homeland, Palestine.

Thereafter, the Romans totally detested the Hebrews for migrating throughout the Roman Empire and causing discontent, leading to total mayhem and rebellion among the slaves. The Romans, very cleverly, realised that they could not defeat this monotheistic thought that was pervading their society so they used the Abrahamic religions as mind control weapons. This turned out incredibly successful and saved the Roman Empire a fortune in military might. They could even slip quietly from sight, converting their Roman Empire into the HOLY Roman Empire by appointing Charlemagne its first Emperor.

Since then the occulted Romans have conned the Jews to work for them, but to live separately in ghettos since Venice built the first of them in 1516 (of course!).

They have used the Jews as human shields because most people see the big corporations and big banks full of Jews at board level and they do not realise that these are the EMPLOYEES and not the actual owners.

The clandestine Roman Empire is run globally behind closed doors by a

World Crime Syndicate which calls itself

THE BLACK NOBILITY.

The Jews have been encouraged, even terrorised into migrating to Israel.

I saw them and I saw what they did when they arrived too. We were repeatedly shown this news on television in the 1960s and we were indoctrinated by programmes like ‘The World at War’ in the 1970s which filled our young minds with the narratives that the Empire wanted us to believe.

I found all this difficult to reconcile with my visions.

THE VISIONS I SAW SHOWED THE ROMAN EMPIRE BLOWING ISRAEL OFF THE MAP FOREVER.

I tried to persuade my friend not to go to live on an Israeli Kibbutz. She went and stayed about 5 years. Nobody wanted to hear about my visions. Not even my best friends.

The Jewish population living in Israel exceeds 6 million now.

The significance of that number puts chills down my spine.

Israel is known to have a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons and they will become the target of the first attack. The ‘final solution’ will happen.

Who will do it?

I think it will be the BRITS undercover of a false flag or even by paying/training/brainwashing some useful idiot proxies.

The Christians will be encouraged to blame the Muslims and it will be a fight to the death for the land of the Jews. The location for the centre of the fighting will be Armageddon, aka Tel Megiddo, a valley in the north of Israel, close to Syria. Damascus will be obliterated too. Syria and Lebanon and Jordan will be contaminated with fall out.

There are sequels to this vision.

Some of you may have seen them written up as articles over the recent years:

THE BLACK NOBILITY PLAN

Awareness could interfere with the manifestation of this series of events.

We can imagine a better future, so let’s do it!

We could move the psychopath Black Nobility to the cloud covered island of Litla Dimun, the largest uninhabited Faroe Island. They like clouds. They have made lots of them to block out the life giving sun. It is only fair that we let them live with the clouds that they love so much.

There is plenty of room for all the family.

Naturally we would expect the Nobs to compensate the existing four legged occupants handsomely. They are sheep, so a nice parcel of prime estate, like Balmoral for example, ought to be satisfactory.

In all human decency, we could deliver as many crickets and bugs as they want as a source of food. We could avoid providing gas, wood or coal though. They have been trying to phase those out for a long time. We must assume that they don’t want them.

They should be allowed to live there as they please. There won’t be any travel. They don’t like that either. They worry too much about the carbon dioxide.

Of course, that kind of society needs to be monitored with brain implants, vaccinated against all possible infections, especially the computer synthesised ‘coronaviruses’ and they must be tracked closely by dedicated satellites 24/7. They like panopticon surveillance.

The quick decline and total collapse of this society should be recorded by the surveillance cameras to create a documentary to instruct future generations that this is an appropriate punishment for megalomaniacs and empire builders.

As psychopaths are incapable of producing anything on their own, this experiment would prove that we have no need for rulers and thieves.

The horror of 2,000 years would be ended and we would finally get time and money to achieve my final vision:

💛clean air 💚clean earth 💙clean water 💜peace