MAX IGAN REPORTS: bitchute.com/video/WlVVld4DDT8m

I believe that the Khazarians adopted Judaism as their national religion in the 8/9th century. The Rus drove them out because they were so aggressive and murderous, stealing identities and goods as people passed through their land. The Khazarians were a Turkic/Mongolian mix with no real interest in religion but a huge interest in theft.

They migrated east into countries which later became part of the USSR, but a lot of them went west into Europe where they mixed with the resident Ashkenazim and intermarried over many centuries. They frequently lived in specially created ghettos and were rejected under suspicion of crime many times.

When the Roman Catholic Church mounted the Crusades and sent Knights into the Middle East to protect pilgrims travelling to Jerusalem, the Pope had his greedy eyes set on possessing that city which was under Muslim control.

Zionism became the name for that idea.

In the late 19th century, Theodor Herzl was trained and brainwashed by Jesuits who taught European Jews that returning to Palestine would be their safest future and the Zionist Federation grew from there.

Separating genuine God-fearing Judeans from the Ashkenazi and the Khazarians was an impossible task and really only depended on which book they preferred to obey.

Genuine Israelites follow the Torah (the first 5 books of the Bible), genuine believers in God’s word would not return to the Levant until their Messiah calls them.

But Zionists prefer the Babylonian Talmud. The Zionists grew in power and with the Rothschilds at their helm they pressurised the British government to grant them a home in Palestine and the Balfour Declaration was signed promising just that in 1917.

However there was an important proviso which became forgotten over the years:

“it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.”

At the end of WW2, the Zionists used their story of the Holocaust to increase their lobbying and finally, in 1948, the British Mandate in Palestine, under the wing of the newly formed United Nations withdrew in favour of the Zionists.

The Zionists immediately initiated the appalling Nakba which refers to the violent displacement and dispossession of the Palestinian people, along with the destruction of their society, culture, identity, political rights, and national aspirations which continues relentlessly until today.

All my life I have read horrifying stories about refugees with keys to houses in villages that no longer exist. I have seen more than 70 years of atrocities filtering down through the grapevine via a few brave journalists and activists who dared to tell the truth and often paid for that truth with their lives.

If you watch the video footage gathered by Max Igan shared at the top of this post, there is no doubt that the Israelis at the festival and neighbouring kibbutzim were slaughtered by Israeli tanks and soldiers in a horrific false flag bloodbath.

I don’t believe that there was an ‘Hamas’ incursion on

7th October 2023.

These were well armed Israeli actors wearing green silky bandanas parachuting and paragliding in to terrorise their own people!

As if Gazans could have a plane or paragliding equipment in a closed concentration camp which was constantly monitored by Israeli agents posing as ‘Hamas’! It was ludicrous!

I believe that Israel pulled off a false flag attack and the whole world fell for it under tutelage of complicit media.

All this to torture and murder more than two million innocent Gazans and ultimately steal their homeland after it has been bombed to smithereens and bulldozed flat by yet more thoroughly brainwashed Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile at the United Nations, most countries in the world voted for a cease fire, the UK abstained and the US representatives used their veto!

Which tells me one thing:

US and UK governments had a hand in the deception and subsequent genocide and have a lot to answer for. They should be expelled from the UN.

No, I will go further…..

The UN has been hijacked by Black Nobility agents and should be dismantled because it is utterly useless. I made this petition in 2016 because I foresaw all the hell that we are now witnessing.

https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/dismantle-the-united-nations.html

As you can see, I have not managed to gather very many signatures, despite sharing the petition repeatedly for 7 years.

Many genuine Jewish people do not support the oppression and genocide, however, the Zionists are in power, not just in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem but also in the Jesuit controlled Vatican, City of London and Washington DC despite rising resistance.

ALL ARE UNDER THE BOOT OF A TERRORIST CRIMINAL GLOBAL ORGANISATION!

